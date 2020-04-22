Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae to produce Backyard wrestling series for HBO

Dwayne Johnson, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia are developing for HBO with a new half-hour series, called TRE CNT. It is a so-called Backyard wrestling promotion, so a Amateur League, the members of which rings in your garden.

“If you smell, what the Rock is cooking for HBO…“ Wrestler, actor and Entertainer, Dwayne Johnson, aka the Rock, Issa Rae (Insecure) and Dany Garcia are developing for HBO with a new half-hour series, which revolves around a Backyard wrestling promotion. The reports Variety.

Currently the Format of the name of the “TRE CNT“ (aka Tre Count), and it comes from the authors Mohamad El Masri (Here And Now, October Faction). In the centre of Cassius Jones, a man who hires at the port, and by the way, as a professional Wrestler is not working, it runs but really is. He inherits the money from a life insurance policy and use it to start a business, to buy a house from his grandfather, and to start a Backyard wrestling organization with the Hip-Hop impact in the Third Ward (aka The Tre) in Houston. However, he can rely on the help of his family from a modest background, his neighbors and friends.

El Masri will occur, in addition to his activities as Executive Producer. Judah Miller (Crashing, Vice Principals, American Dad) will also be an Executive producer and Showrunner act. The former couple Johnson and Garcia produce under your Seven Bucks Productions Banner. Rae and Montrel McKey represent Issa Rae Productions. Dave Becky, Tom let go of ally and Jonathan Berry will compete for 3 Arts Entertainment.

Johnson brings with him, of course his own experiences in the Wrestling Business, where he was in the WWF/WWE the greatest Superstars of the 90s. It is after the five seasons of Ballers his next series project with the American Pay-TV. Whether he will play is still open.