“Dune”: this is the cinema Highlight of the year-culture: Latest news and reports

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson will play the main roles in “Dune”. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

That anticipation is the greatest pleasure, was not long been so true as in these days. This is also true for the cinema. In Germany and in many other countries, the film closed in theatres. What remains is the hope for better days. One of the biggest movies yet to come this year in the cinema, “Dune”, the film adaptation of the Science Fiction novel by Frank Herbert. “Dune” – the Name alone is a myth. Not only because of Herbert’s template since their appearance in 1965 as one of the great novels of the genre. “Dune” is also a myth, because the previous Attempts to make a film of the complex have failed.

Denis Villeneuve, French-canadian film-maker and, at the latest, since the drug Thriller “Sicario,” is perhaps the most important film Director of the present, has taken on the substance. And he did it in a timely manner – before the Corona-crisis has placed large parts of the global film industry to a standstill. In March of last year he started to work in Hungary, Abu Dhabi and Jordan with the shooting, in July, everything was in the box. Currently, Villeneuve sits on the post-production on the film start of “Dune” to come to Christmas in the cinema – the distributors Warner currently. Now the first images have been released from “Dune” – portraits of the actors in their costumes especially, and also Villeneuve is to see how he gives instructions on the Set of the film.

Denis Villeneuve (on the left) turned “Dune” in Hungary, Jordan and Abu Dhabi. Next to him, with Javier Bardem as the Fremen leader Stilgar. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Timothée Chalamet Paul Atreides, a young man whose family should take control of the desert planet Arrakis plays. On Arrakis mines, where the Spice is mined, a raw material that is indispensable in the world of “Dune” in. Because the Spice, which is only available here, makes it possible to travel through space. And what is more, it also has the ability to extend the life of the people and to expand your consciousness. But Paul’s family is not the Only, the interest has to Arrakis, and so ensues a battle for supremacy in the universe. Oscar Isaac Leto Atreides, Paul’s father, Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, Leto, is a partner. Josh Brolin is seen as Paul’s Mentor, Stellan Skarsgård plays Harkonnen the evil villain Baron. Also starring Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista are to be seen. For the music of Hans Zimmer was won.

Salvador Dalí as a space Emperor

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is in the centre of the “Dune”. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Big names are not, however, enough to make a Film successful, and certainly not a mammoth project, such as “Dune”. The had to find David Lynch to be extremely painful, as he did at the beginning of the 80s, to his film adaptation of Herbert’s novel. His “desert planet”, the German distribution title, featured Stars such as Jürgen Prochnow, and Sting, but was nevertheless to be a Disaster. “I knew I was getting into something, for which I was in the Right,” wrote Lynch years later, in his autobiography “Room to Dream”. His “desert planet” swallowed up vast sums, and has been mutilated by the producers in the cutting room in such a way that, in 1984, finally came a Film in the cinema, you hardly mind. After all, for Kyle MacLachlan, who played Paul Atreides, was “Dune” the beginning of a world career.

That “Dune” is a harder material, would Lynch be able to actually know (even if he claims in his autobiography to the novel, never heard before). Years before him, had tried a no less extravagant a Director on the epic Alejandro Jodorowsky. The Chilean had grown up with movies like “El Topo” and “The Holy mountain” to the Underground-favorite; John Lennon about loved the psychedelic masterpieces of the filmmaker and “father of midnight cinema”. In 1975, you had asked Jodorowsky with the filming of “Dune”, a large-scale project, where he could only fail. His “Dune” but had work stuff to the most of the many Storyboards that are received and are to be seen in the documentary “Jodorowsky’s Dune” to show. No Less than Salvador Dali was to play the role of Emperor Shaddam IV., for $ 100,000 per Minute of screen time, Pink Floyd, the music, H. R. Giger will design the set design. As there are already two millions of dollars were spent, withdrew, the producers, and Jodorowsky’s perhaps the best Film was never made.

Chani (Zendaya) belongs to the tribe of Fremen, and falls in love with Paul Atreides. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

A project is in good hands

With Denis Villeneuve Dune “has found” now has a Director, the experience with costly, large-scale projects. In 1967, in a Quebec-born film-maker made in 2010 with the Drama “The woman who sings – Incendies” attention, turned, later, the kidnapping Thriller “Prisoners” (with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal) and the mysterious Psychodrama “Enemy”. With “Sicario,” he staged one of the most exciting films of the last years before he turned in 2016, finally, his first Science-Fiction movie: In “Arrival” he had aliens on the earth land and a linguist with the essence of contact. “Arrival”, which was one of the most unusual contributions to the Science-Fiction, Think about the Be and the language and at the same time incredibly addictive. A year later, the next masterpiece, “Blade Runner 2049”, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s cult film and is at least as large as the Original.

The ruler of Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) gets the permission, on the planet Arrakis the Spice to reduce. (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

“‘Dune’ is my world” Villeneuve said a few years ago. Not less than a “‘Star Wars’ for adults,” he wanted to rotate similar to the way the producers expected once by David Lynch. Villeneuves “Dune” is supposed to be geared closely to the template of the novel but also in the present (or in the world before Corona) transfer. The women’s roles has strengthened Villeneuve, and the ecological message of the film reported to have more focus. Frank Herbert’s novel is also by the fragile relationship of man to his environment, a message that today could hardly be more relevant.

That “Dune” is finally the Film, on the “Dune”Fans for years, waiting for Denis Villeneuve seems to be firmly convinced. He would never have agreed to shoot “Dune”, when he must squeeze would have the plot of the book in a single Film, the Director said recently in an Interview with “Vanity Fair”. “This world is too complex.” And so the Film comes in a few months in the cinemas, only the first half – and the sequel is already in planning.