Due to Corona: Fridays for the Future: the Global climate strike continues online

22. April 2020, At 13:14

Kiel/Hamburg | Because of the Corona pandemic, the activists of the Fridays for Future call on Friday (24. April) to the alternative protest actions against climate change.

On the Website www.fridaysforfuture.de/netzstreikfuersklima can sign all the strikers with a photo and location, informed the organizers on Wednesday in Hamburg.

In addition, a Covenant will broadcast live stream with music, Speeches, as well as Switch to different places via Youtube. In Hamburg there are going to be laid in addition, a small action of silent protest with Demo signs.

Climate-strike, under special circumstances,

“We’re on strike under special circumstances. Corona calls us to a hard Sprint to the containment of the pandemic, meanwhile, the climate crisis, for all of the Marathon,“ said Arnaud Boehmann, speaker of Fridays for the Future of Hamburg.

If the SPD and the greens in Hamburg to start their coalition negotiations, “now, you need to keep, despite the current situation, the climate crisis is in sight,” he demanded. The economic stimulus packages of the new government would have to set the course for effective climate protection now. According to the bürgerschft election on may 23. February due to the Corona-crisis, repeated delays in the coalition negotiations set to begin on Thursday.

Bike tour in Kiel

In Kiel, the activists plan a Bicycle tour on the B404. The route runs from the Old dairy farm along a portion of the B404 out of town for Karl Burger triangle. Will then turned over and on the opposite carriageway to the Central station back to the hazards, informed the organizers.

In Lübeck Fridays for Future calls to make up Friday’s posters and banners and in the Windows install. For the protection of at-risk groups and to reduce Covid-19, the activists moved their Protest since March and call since then, to the #power strike for the climate.