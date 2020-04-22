Die “no time”: So weird, the new Bond could be – cinema News

To die, “James Bond 007 – No time” is known to be Daniel Craig’s farewell performance as an Agent with the license to Kill. And would Special according to Director Cary Fukunaga, what quite especially but especially Weird can be.

Universal Pictures

Actually already since the beginning of April 2020 should the 25. Die Bond-cinema-adventure “No time” in the play of light houses to run. The fifth and last use of Daniel Craig as the iconic double-Zero-Agent, however, was one of the first films, which were postponed due to the Corona pandemic, so we have to wait until Craig farewell, now until November 2020.

In the meantime, you can bypass the Wait but at least a little with the exciting background information, the film’s Director and Co-writer Cary Fukunaga (“True Detective”) in various Interviews with the world’s divides. In a conversation with the Interview Magazine (which is exactly conducted prior to the shift, but only now published) revealed Fukunaga, for example, a very daring, but in the end, however, rejected an approach for “Bond 25”:

Accordingly, an earlier idea of the Director was to die that “No time” almost entirely in bond’s head would have played.

Criticism of “Spectre”?

“I had the idea that the Film takes place entirely in the hideout of the villain from the last Film,” explained Fukunaga his crazy idea. “There (in “Spectre”), there is a scene in which a needle in the James bond penetrates the head what to get him, to forget everything – and then he escapes as by a miracle, by using a clock-bomb. He and Léa (is meant to be Madeleine Swann actress Léa Seydoux) chase the Load in the air and save the day. I thought to myself: ‘What if everything would be up to the end of the second act entirely in his head?'”

Between the lines of statements in Fukunagas also quite a bit of criticism on the previous Bond-the use of “Spectre” can be read out, in which the Agent and the “Bond Girl” from their hopeless situation in the final, but then quite easily able to escape. By die all in “No time” to a dream or an idea into Bonds head, would have Fukunaga will revise the “Spectre”-the Showdown a bit.

Like the Netflix series “Maniac”

There is no doubt that die “No time” with the dream idea could have been to probably one of the most awesome Bond parts. On paper Fukunagas proposal is reminiscent even in its quirky Netflix series, “Maniac”, in which Jonah Hill and Emma Stone go by means of a drug in all sorts of dream-worlds in their heads.

As the series has shown, it would have been quite a simple way to confront Bond with his past and different things from the other Craig films again, to have him all worked up and to buy him a universal good-bye.

The “Bond”producers to risky?

If the idea of haunted but only in his head or whether he has proposed in fact, the long-term Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, not price gave Fukunaga. However, it should be in fact the Latter is the case, it would be easy to imagine that the Duo filmed the Whole thing was. With all the Changes and modernisation, it was in its brand in recent years, pay attention very the fact that the films have to remain still “Bond”.

If “James Bond 007 – No time to Die” will still keep a few Surprises when the British spy out of his self-imposed retirement, returns to save the world from the sinister Safin (Rami Malek), we learn (hopefully) on 12. November 2020 in theaters.

Instead of the new “James Bond” in the cinema: The Alternative to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.