Deutsche Bank leaves SAP at ‘Buy’ – target is 120 Euro

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Deutsche Bank has left the classification for SAP on “Buy” with a target price of 120 Euro. The software group with the final quarter figures, but also the abrupt farewell to a Co-Chairwoman Jennifer Morgan have proclaimed, had not arrived with the investors well, wrote Analyst Alex Tout on Wednesday, in a present study./edh/ajx

