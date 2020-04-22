Demi Lovato wants to help Fans with mental health problems

Demi Lovato shows her compassion. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa (picture: AP)

Berlin – The pop singer Demi Lovato (“Sober”) to help in the corona-crisis Fans with mental health problems. You collect money for organizations, the proceedings via text messages, wrote the 27-year-old musician on Instagram.

Over two million dollars have been donated already for the “Mental Health Fund” (as of Tuesday), five million is not the goal. The celebrity Portal “People”, she said, such offers are very important. “Sometimes you feel really lonely and don’t know to whom you can contact if you or with whom you can talk to,” said Lovato.

The musician has spoken in the past, the public about drug addiction and mental health problems. In July 2018, it had been in a hospital. After that, you had to go to a rehab, and the Public withdrew.



