Demi Lovato wants to help Fans with mental health problems





Pop singer Demi Lovato (“Sober”) to help in the corona-crisis Fans, the psychological assistance need. You collect money for organizations that offer using text messages Affected the support, wrote the 27-year-old musician on Instagram.

Over two million dollars have been donated thus far for the Mental Health Fund – five millions of the destination to be. The Magazine “People“said Lovato, such offers are immensely important. “Sometimes you feel really lonely and don’t know to whom you can contact if you or with whom you can talk to,” said Lovato. “You’re afraid that your thoughts are too gloomy and you need advice.” To ask “for help is not a weakness” The musician has spoken in the past about drug addiction and your own mental problems. In July 2018, you had to go to a clinic. After that, she had started to rehab and temporarily out of the Public pulled back.

To ask “for help is not a weakness. It is a sign of strength,” says Lovato more. You sit in the corona of a crisis in sports and walks and have discovered a new Hobby – photography. Many celebrities have used in the past few weeks, their popularity to give themselves money for Corona-aid projects, or to generate donations.

Singer Pink turned to the stove to cook soup for the needy. “Find a Church near you, looking for a homeless shelter, puts you in touch with people, calls together friends and cook soup”, they recommended. The artist himself had donated a Million dollars to Corona-relief organizations, after they had recovered from the disease.

Actress Sandra Bullock and her Partner Bryan Randall donated 6000 protective masks to hospitals in Los Angeles, California.

Amal and George Clooney have donated 250,000 dollars to three different foundations, including the SAG-AFTRA Fund, and the Los Angeles Mayor’s Fund. Another $ 300,000 went to three international aid organizations, including one that supports the Italian Region of Lombardy, which is particularly severely affected by the corona of a crisis.