Corona-Action



De Niro and DiCaprio collect money for the needy







Get involved: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa.



Los Angeles Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have an ambitious goal: With the “AllinChallenge”action, you want to collect 100 million dollars. And to win, there is also something.

The Hollywood Stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio with a fundraising Challenge to their Fans to collect during the Corona-crisis funds for food for needy people.

“This is your Chance with the great Martin Scorsese,” explains DiCaprio on Wednesday on Instagram in a joint Video with De Niro. The two Stars promise to the winner of the action a day on the Set of their planned film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Even a small role, Lunch with the Stars, and the invitation to the film premiere, waving to the participants.

The two actors are challenged in the Video for more celebrities to the Challenge, to collect also with a fundraiser. Ellen DeGeneres offered to a participant promptly to an invitation in your Studio, together with her as a Co-Moderator to act. DeGeneres, in turn nominated Justin Timberlake and Laura Dern, the next action to think.

The of DiCaprio nominated colleague Matthew McConaughey offered on Wednesday to invite a fundraising participant, as a guest to a football game in Texas. He asked, in turn, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jonah Hill to Join in.