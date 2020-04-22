“Dark Tenor”: Ex-Kruzianer for the first time shows his face

The Dresden Kreuz choir, the native American, Billy Andrews, and learned to Sing. On stage he shows his face.

Berlin/Dresden – When Dresden Kreuz Choir has learned the native American, Billy Andrews Singing, as a nameless “Dark Tenor” with a dark hood he then combined on stage in classical music with a gloomy Rock. For his new project “Ludwig” shows the Opera singer now on his face.

The dark hood he has filed, his artist-Pseudonym “The Dark Tenor” remains Billy Andrews is still faithful. New concert-dates the Ex informed Kruzianer on www.thedarktenor.com © PR / Alexandra Maria Sira



Surprisingly, this step is not to be. The Crossover artist: “That was very planned for a long time. From day one we have told about all of the albums the story of a fictional character.”

He wanted to finally be some new Tenor, not just the dark Version of Love, but also a storyteller. Important: a new, innovative look at the classic and their staging.

Andrews: “The final unmasking of the Person ‘The Dark Tenor’ part has always been the concept.”

Now, Andrews has released the EP “Ludwig”, a prelude to a trilogy. Plates, Mozart and Bach will follow.

Why just these three? The singer: “With Beethoven, we start, of course, because of 2020, the Beethoven year.

He is one of the greatest forward thinkers in the music. I adore him! Mozart had to be there, because he was someone always there for me like a Justin Bieber of the Viennese classical period.”

And Bach to go with him anyway since his years at the Dresden cross choir.