“Dark Tenor”: Ex-Kruzianer for the first time shows his face

The Dresden Kreuz choir, the native American, Billy Andrews, and learned to Sing. On stage he shows his face.
Berlin/Dresden – When Dresden Kreuz Choir has learned the native American, Billy Andrews Singing, as a nameless “Dark Tenor” with a dark hood he then combined on stage in classical music with a gloomy Rock. For his new project “Ludwig” shows the Opera singer now on his face.
Surprisingly, this step is not to be. The Crossover artist: “That was very planned for a long time. From day one we have told about all of the albums the story of a fictional character.”
He wanted to finally be some new Tenor, not just the dark Version of Love, but also a storyteller. Important: a new, innovative look at the classic and their staging.
Andrews: “The final unmasking of the Person ‘The Dark Tenor’ part has always been the concept.”
Now, Andrews has released the EP “Ludwig”, a prelude to a trilogy. Plates, Mozart and Bach will follow.
Why just these three? The singer: “With Beethoven, we start, of course, because of 2020, the Beethoven year.
He is one of the greatest forward thinkers in the music. I adore him! Mozart had to be there, because he was someone always there for me like a Justin Bieber of the Viennese classical period.”
And Bach to go with him anyway since his years at the Dresden cross choir.
On the albums Andrews called the composer’s first name. You should not freeze in front of them in awe: “I’m here to create the classic out of the elitist corner.” Especially since the geniuses would have something Today: “they were in their time exciting, unique types.
I want to show – in addition to the music itself. Mozart was always of the Popper, a bit of Punk, too. Bach I felt always as a classic Rocker. And in the compositions of Beethoven, the drama of Heavy-Metal maniac’s. They all have pulled to your time, your attitude through this. I admire that.”
Striking: The “Ludwig” is missing the Bombast of the typical Rock. Andrews interprets the reduced classics such as “für Elise” very, and that the new positions “Out of the Darkness” and “Unforgettable” – Pop-ballads meets Classic. “I hope to reach people who might not have that much to do with classical music.” A step back to his classical origins of this production, was Andrews, the show, but also where the “Dark Tenor”of the project stand now says.
Deliberately so designed to fit to the “Acoustic Heartbeat”Tour, with the Andrews in April and may in the churches wanted to play. Appearance places, which he knows as an Ex-Kruzianer well. “It should be a time travel into my own past,” says Andrews, it is so painful that the Tour goes down for the time being. You should, however, be definitely made up: “My Team is already working on catch-up dates. Also the ticket is still valid, of course.”