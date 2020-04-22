Cyntoia Brown: New Netflix documentary released about her fate without your permission

Netflix’ new documentary covers the incredible story of Cyntoia Brown, a victim of sex trafficking, was sentenced to 16 years to life imprisonment and later pardoned. Brown says, however, you have known from the documentation, nothing.

Whenever I hear the story of Cyntoia Brown, are triggered in me bewilderment, grief and anger. Bewilderment about the abuses of the American justice system, grief over Cyntoias fate and anger about a System that allows that girl to be abused and in the end, not the perpetrators, but the victims behind bars brings. That “Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story” now a Netflix documentation, to accept the scandal that makes hope that the existing grievances could be progressively uncovers, but also the Film has a bitter aftertaste, because Cyntoia has released the documentation never.

Cyntoia Brown in the year 2019 Photo: / Getty Images / Paras Griffin

In 2004, the 16-year-old Cyntoia Denise Brown was sentenced to life imprisonment, because they had shot and killed a 43-year-old man who had taken her for Sex home. Brown served 15 years of their sentencebefore on 7. January 2019 was pardoned 32 years ago by the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam. Their release came seven months after a wave of support from Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna, who used the Hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown for the Convicted.

For the first Time, a documentary tells now in a six-part series Cyntoias story. The documentary, which is soon to appear on Netflix, gives viewers a glimpse into brown’s life before, during, and after their condemnation: her Childhood was marked by physical and sexual violenceyour experience with the US legal system, and her life after the liberation. The Trailer, according to the documentation has been produced for over 16 years.

The startling story of Cyntoia Brown



In 2004, Cyntoia was a prostitute, today you would be as Victims of sex trafficking and abuse call. Brown was just 16 years old when she shot the 43-year-old Johnny Allen, who picked up the Teenager for Sex, and killed. In the case of the police, they were at the time, you have All in self-defense shot because you feared for your life, after All the violence had become active: “I shot him because I thought he would shoot me”. The court, however, did not believe her, the prosecutors argued, successfully, Cyntoias real motive had been robbery. Also the fact that she was a minor and a victim of sex trafficking, helped the girl nothing. Brown was charged as an adult in court and sentenced, finally, of murder in the first degree and aggravated robbery life in prison (51 years).

Photo: / Screenshot/Youtube/Netflix

Without the participation or authorization of Brown published



According to his own statement, Brown was in no way involved in the documentary. In a Post on Instagram she writes that she has been the news surprised:

“While I was still in custody, castle is a producer, the old film material from me, with Netflix, a contract for an unauthorized documentary, which is soon to be published. My husband and I were just as surprised as everyone elsewhen we heard the news for the first Time, because we are participating with us in any way.

However, I am just going to tell my story the right way, in all details and in a way that represents the woman I am today, and respected. While I pray that this Film shows the things that run in our justice system is wrongI had to do with this documentary, nothing.”

It remains to be seen how Brown evaluates the accuracy of the representations in the documentation. You for a documentation of your own life story neither informed nor asked and so the profit is not involved, will reveal a Disrespect compared to a woman who had to make so incredibly much that there is a very, very bitter aftertaste.

