Coronavirus-study with Malaria drug stopped, because 11 people died

In Brazil, Physicians test the active ingredient chloroquine to COVID-19-patients. The active ingredient is actually in the case of Malaria for use. Eleven people died.

The study has now been cancelled. Earlier, US President, Donald Trump had touted the treatment with the antimalarial drug high.

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro made in hospitals studies, the efficacy of the active ingredient chloroquine against the novel Coronavirus investigated. For eleven people, the Experiment ended, however, fatal. Meanwhile, you have abandoned it. 81 Ill received in the tropical Institute of Manaus, for several days, a dose of 600 milligrams daily, one group received this dose twice within 24 hours. This amount was significantly higher than the recommended, which had been determined in previous studies. The Doctors noted in patients with high dosage after a few days of heart rhythm disorders, on the sixth day, eleven patients died.

It is unclear, however, what share of the antimalarials had to the fatal outcome of the Experiments. Because the patient has been administered in addition to the antibiotic Azithromycin. Some patients had also taken Tamiflu. Both drugs can have on the heart rhythm negative consequences.

Doctors had warned

Prior to the combination of malaria by means of with the antibiotic Azithromycin had prior to that already canadian Doctors warned. In addition to heart rhythm disorders, the mixture could lead also to a drastic lowering of blood sugar levels, and mental confusion and delusions. In the case of an Overdose, it could lead to coma and cardiac arrest.