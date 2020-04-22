Coronavirus in Germany and the world: a mask, a duty is introduced in all of the länder – but not the unit of Knowledge – the

Budget deficit estimated at Minus 7.25 to the GDP

The state budget deficit could reach, according to the Federal government in 2020, a decrease of 7.25 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This is from the new “The stability programme 2020” of the Federal government out. However, a strong question mark behind the number: it is based on data and estimates that are about three weeks old – the paper was written on Wednesday, the Federal Cabinet was “in an early Phase of Corona-crisis-and-matched”, – stated in a remark.

The stability programme is to be made annually Overview of Etatziele and budget planning, the need to report all of the EU member States to Brussels. For comparison: In the crisis year of 2009, the deficit at 3.3 per cent, in the following year, at 4.3 percent.

The deficit for 2020 is derived from the assumptions according to which the German Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the end of March the supplementary budget of the Federal government on the way. The government is tentatively of a slump in the economic performance of more than five percent, while the financial crisis after 2008.

The more clarity there will be, also with regard to the budget deficit of the Federal government, the länder and the municipalities, if the Federal Economics Minister, Peter Altmaier (CDU) on 29. April will deliver the official spring projection of the Federal government. In this the economic development in the first quarter will be included, so the month of March, will have to leave in the Corona-pandemic for the first time clear traces.

For the second quarter is likely to be most affected, attributed to the government, so far, unofficially, with a decline in the gross domestic product of about eight percent. Of these three months to June, depends upon the previous assessments the most, as strong at the end of the year, the negative GDP and according to the government deficit will be. Scholz calculated so far, a loss of revenue of the Federal government in the amount of 33.5 billion euros. The borrowing is currently at 156 billion euros. Scholz has already hinted that he expects an increase in the total debt from the current 60 to more than 75 per cent of the GDP. (Albert Radio)