Cooking in the crisis: These star chefs cooking live for your Followers

Because of the Corona-crisis, many Restaurants and cafes are closed. Even if there are many places to order food by phone and then pick up, or can deliver, for most Germans it is in these weeks of Isolation more and more often: ran to the stove. In order to bring more diversity to the plate, cooking, star chefs such as Steffen Henssler (47, “Grill the Henssler”), Nelson Müller (41, “Masterchef”) or Roland Trettl (48, “The key”), therefore, in the social media with your followers in common.





Cooking class with Roland Trettl





TV chef Roland Trettl brings the good taste not currently out of the television studios, but from his own four walls. “It all began with a Bolognese,” recalls Trettl in an Interview with spot on news. “My wife said, that we the cook on Instagram and Facebook with the people and you in Corona times, joy could prepare. The Whole thing went through the ceiling and we have reached in the shortest amount of time, 1.5 million people on Facebook. Since then, a half-elf is our joint cooking time, my wife is the camera woman and moderated the action. What is more authentic as a presenter, you share a day in the bed,” laughs the 48-Year-old.





If it must go fast





For all, their lunch break is not sufficient to all the tasks in the household to comply with Steffen Henssler conjures up on his Account regular “fast numbers”: Spicy Pasta with tomato, roasted Avocado with tomato and Parma ham, or steamed cauliflower to bring momentum into the monotonous everyday life.









Live-cooking with Nelson Müller





While the majority of Germans does not remain at home, so that the Coronavirus continues to spread, sprouts on the fields of asparagus. How to process this, and other seasonal vegetables simple and delicious, shows TV chef Nelson Müller, with its Format of “Easy!Daily!Cook!”. To see the Whole of it is from 12:00 PM in the ZDF-Mediathek, and in the case of “ZDFbesseresser” on YouTube. The star chef makes it especially easy for even beginners: The ingredients should be manageable, as well as cooking utensils are limited to a Minimum. The preparation time of the dishes is between 20 and 40 minutes. And to make it easier to cook more, released Nelson Müller, the list of ingredients on the day before.





With Jamie Oliver through quarantine snacking





Also, the British TV chef Jamie Oliver (44, “The Naked Chef”) is committed during the Corona-quarantine to a balanced diet for himself and his Fans. But most of all he knows what Snacks are now the most practical. On his Account he shows, for example, how to make sour dough, and thus bread may bake.









Exotic dishes with some Twist





Who is experimenting in the kitchen is on the channel from Antoni Porowski (36), the cooking experts from the Netflix Show “Queer Eye,” exactly right. The Canadians of Polish descent proffers on Instagram exotic dishes with a certain Twist: In the Jogging suit, the 36-prepares, among other things, Guacamole with yogurt or pasta in vodka sauce is to-Year-old.













