Concerned drug consumption of their daughter

The 19-year-old singer has parted ways with the drug marijuana for the past three months – and could not be happier about their decision. And mother Jada is the time more than relieved. In their Show ‘Red Table Talk’ she praised her daughter to the public: “Willow, I’m extremely proud of the fact that you have decided to your excessive Grass consumption to give up.” And also Jada revealed a few days ago, to have this many of the new passions such as Yoga or learning Spanish discovered. “I know it sounds cheesy, but when I stopped Smoking, I started to do a lot of Yoga and I excelled in it because I put all my energy in. I did nothing else, and I thought ‘Wow, what if I would do this with everything?'”, marked Willow.