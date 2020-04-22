Brian Dennehy is dead: US actor starred in “Rambo” and lots of success series

The film industry mourns the loss of a familiar face. An American actor died at the age of 81 years. He was known for, among other things, by his role in the movie “Rambo”.

Los Angeles – The internationally renowned American actor Brian Dennehy is dead. His daughter, the death of her father confirmed to the trade journal Hollywood Reporter on Thursday evening.

Thus died Brian Dennehy already Wednesday night (local time) in the The US state of Connecticut a natural death. Accordingly, the actor died of the Coronavirus that is spreading in the USA more and more. Dennehy was 81 years old.

The actor starred in the ’70s and’ 80s in the global success of the series from Hollywood. Including “Kojak”, “Dallas” and “Denver Clan”. Special awareness Dennehy for his role as Sheriff Teasle in the action film reached “Rambo” from the year 1982. In it, he played on the sideSylvester Stallone. The role was his big break.

As a character actor, he is not “and” for lack of Evidence appeared in films such as “Gorky Park”, “Silverado”, “state lawyers you with kisses”. Dennehy also often on the stage of the theater. The two-time Tony award winner starred in Broadway productions like “death of a salesman” and “long day’s journey into night”.

Actor Brian Dennehy, with 81 years, died © Reuters / Max Nash

Brian Dennehy death: He leaves behind five children

With increased age the offers for main roles were.Dennehy saddled and excelled in a number of supporting roles. He was still a part of the world’s most well-known and successful productions. Among other things he stood for “Romeo and Juliet” on the side of Leonardo DiCaprio in front of the camera. In addition, he said, in the Pixar-animated-success of “Ratatouille” in a role.

Brian Dennehy was married twice. In 1959, he married Judith Scheff, with which he had then three children. In 1974, the Pair divorced. For the second Time, he went to the Covenant of marriage in the year 1988 with Jennifer Arnott. Overall, Brian Dennehy has five children.

