Black Widow: News, Release, Trailer

Scarlett Johansson’s character from “the Avengers” in a private movie
Marvel movies have celebrated in the last years of great success. Therefore, it is no Surprise that more Avengers own Spin-get offs. So Black Widow is coming soon “” with Scarlett Johansson to the cinema.
Black Widow: the start date and classification in the MCU
“Black Widow” was originally supposed to start in the spring of 2020 in the cinemas. Due to the Corona pandemic, the cinema release was postponed, however. According to the latest Plan, the Film will now be on 5. November 2020 start-up. Take the Corona-crisis longer, it is possible, however, that the date is postponed again. Alternatively, there is also the possibility that the “Black Widow” – similar to some productions of Universal and Warner Bros. directly to Disney+ or on other Streaming platforms will be published.
The new Film with Scarlett Johansson to launch the fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this Phase, there will be movies and series to Marvel characters, we have not seen yet on the canvas. But old friends return, for example, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and “Spider-Man 3”.
The plot of “Black Widow” plays Was between the events of “The First Avenger: Civil war” and “Avengers: Was Infinity”.
Trailer and info on the action
Since the Release of “Black Widow” was scheduled for may 2020, there is already a final Trailer. In it, a lot about the Film is betrayed.
As mentioned above, Was to the plot of “Black Widow” after the events of “The First Avenger: Civil war”. Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) is confronted with her past. A villain named Taskmaster takes control of the program “Red Room”, in which Natasha is the agent was trained. Together with old Acquaintances from the time Black Widow to fight against Taskmaster. We’ll also get to know new characters for Natasha as a family. To do this, the Super soldier, the Red Guardian, a kind of Russian counterpart to Captain America, for example.
The new villain: In the Comics, Taskmaster is a character that mimics the movements of other people very well. Thus, he can mimic the fighting techniques and abilities of his opponents.
Who’s playing in “Black Widow”?
The new Film tells some things to the past of Natasha Romanoff, and is a Prequel to the previous Avengers movies. Thus, it is, of course, the Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson was in this movie.
David Harbour, the Fans as Chief Hopper know in “Stranger Things” takes on the role of Alexei Shostakovich’s (Red Guardian). Rachel Weisz (“The mummy”trilogy) acts as agent Melina Vostokoff and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) plays the agent, Yelena Belova.
The Name of the actor behind the role of the task master was not yet announced (April 2020). What affects an appearance of the other Avengers, there have been only rumors. So, for example, that Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man) could be an official confirmation is missing so far.