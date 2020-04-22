Black Widow: News, Release, Trailer

“Black Widow” was originally supposed to start in the spring of 2020 in the cinemas. Due to the Corona pandemic, the cinema release was postponed, however. According to the latest Plan, the Film will now be on 5. November 2020 start-up. Take the Corona-crisis longer, it is possible, however, that the date is postponed again. Alternatively, there is also the possibility that the “Black Widow” – similar to some productions of Universal and Warner Bros. directly to Disney+ or on other Streaming platforms will be published.

The new Film with Scarlett Johansson to launch the fourth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In this Phase, there will be movies and series to Marvel characters, we have not seen yet on the canvas. But old friends return, for example, in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and “Spider-Man 3”.

The plot of “Black Widow” plays Was between the events of “The First Avenger: Civil war” and “Avengers: Was Infinity”.