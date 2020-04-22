Billie Jean King is the pioneer of equal rights

On the grass of Wimbledon Billie Jean King felt particularly comfortable. Photo: Color Sport/Imago Images

BerlinThe door opened, and Hollywood filled the empty, supercooled interview room with light and Flair. A few days before the Premiere of the feature film “Battle of the Sexes” gave the Directors and various Actresses and actors at the US Open, the honor, including Elisabeth Shue and Emma Stone, the actress. But a few moments later an older woman in a purple jacket came with matching glasses in the center, the spoke without point and comma, Billie Jean King. You wore your topic with passion, as always and everywhere, if your things are at the heart, and there is not a lot of what falls into this category.

Series The Sport is not a perpetual motion machine, which spins from itself. A Virus teaches us. Let us take the time: For stories that are often behind the Obvious. Series, Part 25: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean Moffitt came on 22. November 1943 in Long Beach, California, in a sports-loving family to the world. Already with five, as the Saying goes you are your mother have explained when washing dishes, you’ll have to do something Big with your life, and that’s exactly what they managed. In the 24 years between their tournament debut in 1959, and the last official ball exchange in the summer of ’83, the American with the distinctive, won glasses 129 singles titles; 62 as an Amateur, and 67 in the professional time, the first under her maiden name of Moffitt, the majority after marriage in 1965 as Billie Jean King. She collected 39 title at the Grand Slam tournaments, twelve in singles, 16 in doubles and six in Mixed, and it has been particularly successful at Wimbledon, with 20 trophies, six in singles, ten in doubles, four in Mixed doubles. was When she won in the summer of 1983 in Birmingham, the last of a total of 129, was Billie Jean Kings 40. A birthday away less than four months. In doubles, she made a couple of years, until shortly before her 47. Birthday. Key elements of a terrific career, one of the largest of the Tennis.

King is an advocate for equality

But you fought not only on the court with passion and Cunning, in the same way you fought for equality on many levels. As the Era of professional tennis in 1968 began, the prize money of the women are very significantly below those of men. Billie Jean King was found out, the scandalous and repeated for a counter-attack. Together with her long-time doubles partner Rosie Casals, and seven other players, you founded his own Tour, the Virginia Slims Circuit, with the support of the editor of a Tennis magazine.

But it was far from clear that more needs to happen. The men’s tennis below the level of the Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) took care of since 1972, King began working to form a strong organization for women. In the week prior to the start of the Wimbledon tournament in 1973, she drummed 62 fellow in a back room of the Gloucester Hotel, London, to put things in motion.

In an attempt to persuade men of the advantages of a common Organisation, had brought a collection; one of the colleagues who are women to watch play tennis, would not go to the people on the other side of the road, if the entrance would only cost ten Cents. About the name of this player’s King to spread the cloak of silence, on the principle of ignorance of the men who are not interested in a common organization, excites you still. “They (the ATP) did not want us to be still. But one day – I don’t know if I’ll have the experience yet – you will realize that it would have been better from the beginning to cooperate.“

The meeting in the Gloucester Hotel brought the hoped-for result; after hours of lengthy discussions, Billie Jean King presented to the world the Women s Tennis Association WTA. Your Vision, at some point every good player should be able to earn a living with Tennis, is surpassed 47 years after the founding of far. The US Open, followed in the same year the claim of the WTA for equal prize money for men and women, the other Grand Slam tournaments followed, however, later, the Australian Open in 2000, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2007.

Battle of the sexes

But in 1973, King made repeated, not only to smash the ball behind closed doors in London, a few weeks later, she moved the whole world in its spell. In the battle of the sexes, she played on the 20. September 30 472 spectators in the Astrodome to Houston, Texas, and estimated 50 million viewers in front of television screens worldwide against the 55-year-old country man, Bobby Riggs, Wimbledon champion of 1939. In may, Riggs had won against the former number one woman tennis, Margaret Court, clearly, and in the run-up to the match against King, he had all sorts of macho practices of knowledge, he will of course win this match.

Billie Jean King saw in this game, but more than just a spectacle. “It was a time of women is not only very restrictive access to education, only about five percent of the female candidates made it to Harvard. It was at that time not even a matter of course that women play sports,“ he described the time in an Interview with the FAZ. “Also the women’s tennis was at its absolute beginning. We wanted to establish. By the Match of Bobby and me, the gender of the image is defined in the United States in a completely new way. It was not therefore, on this day in September 1973, only to Tennis, it was about social change.“

King won the match in Texas in three sets, but that afternoon in the interview room at the US Open she said of the Film, it was also about their internal struggles, have a more important message. “If it helps, that you can only feel a single man more comfortable in his own skin, then we have achieved a lot.” You even needed after the game with Riggs a few years, until they came out as gay in 1981, as one of the first prominent athletes as gay.

She was active at the time, and she still does it today; even with the mid-70 this woman is not tired, to climb for equal rights and social acceptance in the Ring. BJK is present at all levels, always in the middle, young at heart and in the mind. Hardly an important event to which you have nothing to say, and even the not-so-important things find their place. Of course, you thanked me the other day at the game company Mattel, had dedicated to her a Barbie; it was an honor to be Florence Nightingale and Ella Fitzgerald the next in the series. Recently, an American woman in the social network reported a story that beautifully describes how Mrs. King thinks. When she was asked years ago at a Celebrity tournament of a father for an autograph for the daughter, she looked at the Small said: “I you’re asking under write only, if this myself; you don’t leave you but for the Rest of your life to the men.”