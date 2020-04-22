Behind-the-Scenes Material about the Rotating Room from “Nightmare on Elm Street” showed up! See it here! Digital

Behind-the-Scenes Material about the Rotating Room from “Nightmare on Elm Street” showed up! See it here!

Written by Kamurocho-Ryu on 15.04.2020 at 11:59

It is simply always again nice that there are actually still New on the true classics of film history.

So now, no less, was as Jim Doylethe effect Designer from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, a Video on VIMEO released, which is extremely interesting insights about the iconic scene with the rotating room.

This is an old TV special.

Look at this Video here:

You don’t find it much more interesting, Making Ofs and Behind the Scenes to view older movies, where the creators have had to become cute to create, as is usual today, it all just digital?

