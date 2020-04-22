Bake bread or on the Sofa to eat: new habits at home

The extraordinary home doesn’t restrict us, but enriches us with things, you may also maintain the later quite still.

Yourself baking bread

Never saw in social networks a lot of pictures of homemade breads and happy Hobby-bakers. Enthusiastic and proud Urdinkellaibe and peasant breads were pulled from the oven. Why give it up now and again, where you just get the hang of it?

We can prepare therefore in the future, on the weekend prior to the alarm for the whole week, not by baking them, freeze them, and pick up a loaf out of the freezer to defrost it and kross aufzubacken.

With the neighbor exchange

Many have met their neighbors only now, because of or thanks to the lock downs. If even at a distance, has to dangle over the balcony balustrades, or the one and the other, shopping for each other taken. We still care of each other and have a friendly word and an open ear.

Regularly Clean

Our closets, bookshelves and kitchen are cleaned out cabinets, and floors and garages are neat as never before. We have vacated in the last few weeks happy. Because we had the time and knowledge of the clean-up Queen Marie Kondo, that it is good for our soul, if the budget is manageable, and the only things stocked that are either near and dear or the need necessarily to life.

A we are planning up to twice per year, a weekend really is gemistet. To sell, to give away the things you no longer need, or to dispose of it.

Micro-adventures

Our radius of movement was in the last few weeks small. But nevertheless, you could experience a fine little adventure, such as, for example, late at night with the whole family in the stars in the sky look, or well-known Jogging and Bike routes differ, to discover New. We keep this mode, we remain curious and enrich our everyday life with Mini-excursions and actions- is also allowed if us more.

A shot of Laissez-faire maintained

In the own four walls it doesn’t have to, especially formally and go. You may also eat his Spaghetti in front of the TV and his Breakfast on Sunday in the bed off. The now celebrated by many in times of Corona. We remain and occasionally, a pinch of “Laisser-faire” in our four walls. This applies also, if the little son of man has not time to put away back in his sneakers.



Regular Home-Office-day schedule

For many, it was initially a nightmare: his work in the Home to Office to do. After the first difficulties, many have meanwhile established that you can work at home are extremely efficient, focused and creative, and you do it very gladly. So why not a regular Home-Office-day keep, if that is possible?

Take time for the small, fine things

With the Kids, play some Monopoly, in the hammock all afternoon to relax and read a book. It is the small things that have enriched our days were. Instead of re-loszuhetzen, we should remember these experiences and continue to lead. In the spirit of: Slow down, take it easy.