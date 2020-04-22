As the Patriots got along without Brady

Munich – The team doctor was a bit hasty. Easily done? Yes, probably that, too. It Info was just to much at this 7. September 2008. The wrong time.

Matt Cassel had just taken over for Tom Brady, who had been hit in the first round in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on the left leg.

Always the Backup

Up to the time of the Backup had thrown in the NFL in three years and 39 Times the Ball. Strictly speaking, he was the spare man-the prototype, even at the College he attended for four years, only in the second row behind Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart.

33 balls he threw in the whole time. 33.

Something must have seen Belichick in Cassel, as he draftete him in 2005 in round seven.

And now he swam in the icy water of the NFL, as a small fish in the shark tank.

As a replacement for the reigning NFL MVP, after a stunning 16-0 season in 2007, which stopped the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

And the Doc says, a little later, succinctly: “not good, I think, this is now your Team this year.”

Ups.

“I just thought: ‘he Would not have been until after the game can wait to tell to me?'”, Cassel remembers when “TheRinger” of the Situation when he stepped in for Brady. As the New England expired Patriots in a state of shock, because the diagnosis of cruciate ligament rupture actually meant the Saisonaus for Brady.

The great career opportunity

For Cassel, it was the great opportunity of his career to show for Head Coach Bill Belichick is a excellent possibility that it can work even without Brady. He also has a winning team, if the key position must be occupied.

As of 2020, after Brady left the Patriots after 20 seasons, to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to.

Of course, the two completely different Pats team, two very different situations, but a coach: 2008 is a good proof that the Patriots are without their Superstar are.

“We have to have everything aligned with what was best for him, just like we are always all focused on the, what was for Tom best to help our Offense. I don’t see that this will change something,” says Belichick today, just before the Draft (in the night from 23. 24. April from 1:45 p.m. live on ProSieben MAXX and ran.de) if many experts assume that the Patriots will select with one of their Picks on a Signal Caller, the measures with the current Quarterbacks on the roster, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer.

In 2008, it was Belichick, the kind made to calm the panic, the emotional storm that the Brady violation triggered.

Belichicks monotone voice

“What comforted, was bill’s voice monotonous. She was always there,” said Star Safety Rodney Harrison. “The whole world panicked. We were stunned. There are many emotions in Football, but he remained always the same.”

Belichick was at the time, only once on the Brady violation. As he warned his Team: “He told us, that the media would try to divide us, and to press the panic button, but we should not panic. He said: “Oh, my God, the world is going,” says Harrison.

And what he said to Cassel? “Ok, Cassel, you’re in the game.”

A short statement only, a typical Belichick holding. Sober. Limited to the Essential. Not a man of big words.

Cassel later, met in the course of his 14 years in the NFL, other coaches, and the such problems of lament, or it’s always addressed. “Belichick was the whole year-unbelievable,” said Cassel, who threw for 3693 Yards and 21 Touchdowns with eleven Interceptions. “He has been a great support, this gave me confidence.”

The steadily grew, because Matt, Matt could be and had to try to play Brady. The System was therefore adapted to Cassel’s abilities, modified, if not a lot, but effectively.

Bitter Balance

For Cassel, the use of paid off later, in the truest sense of the word.

In 2009 he went in the Offseason to the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a 62 million-Dollar, six-year contract.

What has remained in many of the Parties in 2008, but unfortunately mainly depend on: The balance sheet, because it was bitter. Eleven wins and five defeats-in view of the Situation is almost sensational, but still, it was one of only three seasons in the Belichick Era, the Patriots missed the Playoffs.

Belichicks Reaction? So monotonous, and sober, as in the case of Victories. What a success, at one point or another is still a bit wooden and boring, is, without question, an advantage, if the Team is already on the ground. Cassel’s conclusion: “Bill is always on the pulse of the team.”

Back then, it was, therefore, even without Brady. 2020?

