Anniversary: For twelve years, clean: Eminem celebrates a personal milestone

For twelve years, Rapper Eminem dispensed with drugs of any kind. His special birthday, he celebrated with the Fans on Instagram.

In 2007, he almost died from an Overdose of the Opioid methadone, a year later, Eminem (47 decided “Stan”to renounce ) for the drug once and for all. On Instagram the Rap Superstar celebrated on Monday with his Fans, the fact that he is for the past twelve years clean.

Next to a photo of a commemorative plaque, which he received on the occasion of a personal jubilee, quoted Eminem in a line from one of his biggest Hits of the year 2010: “I’m not afraid” (Dt. “I’m not afraid”). The musician, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III. wrote recorded: – the “Clean dozen.” On the plaque a day to read “the other”. The Fans were happy with their Idol, a user is referred to the Rapper on Twitter as “Inspiration” and wrote: “You are the proof that everything is possible if one is working towards it.”

Eminem, the needed temporarily, among other things, several narcotics abuse, language 2010 with the magazine “Vibe” about his dependency. In it, he speculated to have taken his worst of times a day, “10 to 20” tablets, in addition to other substances. “I don’t even know what I took,” says the now 47-Year-old at the time. Of insight but not a trace. “Even as you told me, I almost died, it didn’t click,” he said further.

His Addiction affected the productivity of the artist, published between 2005 and 2009, only sporadic music. With the decision to renounce the drugs, returned, however, his creativity and success. For the Album “Recovery” from the year 2010, Eminem got in the following year, the Grammy in the category “Best Rap Album”. Most recently, he surprised everyone in January with the release of his latest long player “Music To Be Murdered By” – for which he drew on in horror legend Alfred Hitchcock (1899-1980).