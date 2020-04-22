Alexis Martin: sex trafficking victims from Kim Kardashian-documentary pardoned

In the case of a robbery, the pimp of the 15-year-old Alexis Martin was shot and killed. You will be sentenced to life in prison. On Friday, the victims of child sex was pardoned trade now – a few weeks after you showed up in a Kim Kardashian West’s documentary.

Alexis Martin was 15 years old, as you accomplice in 2013, with three adults the house of her pimp Angelo Kerney in Akron, Ohio, robbed. Kerney was shot during the robbery and although it is not Martin was dropped to the shot, it was two years later at the age of 17 because of serious murder, to 21 years in prison, life sentenced. According to the Court documents before they threw her to have the pimp “with Dancing and Sex” distracted, before he was killed.

Kim Kardashian 2018 in Pasadena, California Photo: / Getty Images / David Livingston

Martin and her lawyer appealed 2018 appeal against the judgment and argued that the court have your History as a victim of sex trafficking is not appropriate taken into account. The court rejected the appeal, however, considerably with a 6:1 vote. Last Friday, the Governor of Ohio now, Mike DeWine, announcedthat the penalty will be set against the now-22-year-old Martin and six other people down, in part, the Spread of the Coronavirus in prison to protect.

Alexis Martin Photo: / Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

In the press conference, DeWine Martins criminal referred to mitigation as “particularly unique” case, since she was so young when she came to prison. “She is a Survivor of child sex trade”so the Governor. “You will be trained in a suitable group home, and they will be available for a long period of time under supervision.”

Kim Kardashian West sat down for Martin’s release



Martin’s case attracted national attention after only a few weeks ago at the beginning of April in a follow-up Kim Kardashian West Documentary Series “The Justice Project” appeared in the Star for a Reform of the US legal system uses. On Twitter, Kardashian, West expressed gratitude on Friday when DeWine and wrote it was an honor to be able to Martins history in the documentation presented.

In “The Justice Project” tells the story of Alexis Martin of the drug addiction of her mother, her father, who was physically abused the sexual abuse by her stepfather, multiple rapes and negligence of the authorities. Here you can look at them:

When Martin was allowed to go on Friday in the freedom hit you on the Lawn in front of the prison Suggestions joy. Compared to “Buzzfeed News“said her lawyer, Jennifer Kinsey, Kardashian West was a “strong advocate” for Martin. Martin will now therapeutic treatment program for Survivors of sex trafficking undergo. “We are overjoyed that it is free and a second Chance to live your best resume,” said Kinsey.

