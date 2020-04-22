50 years of World Earth Day | DOMRADIO.DE

22. April 1970 was committed in the United States, the first Earth Day. Nowadays, there is the day of action worldwide in more than 190 countries, and its concerns – the protection of the environment – is still up to date.

Climate protection and the awareness for the fragility of the environment in politics and society so present and for how long. Protest movements, such as Fridays for the Future have moved in the last year, the topic of climate into the focus of the Public and politicians to Act called. The preservation of the earth employed people, however, already for decades, and since then, people demonstrate against the pollution of the environment. A Form of this protest, the World Earth Day, held annually on the 22. April is committed.

Its origin took on this day in 1970, with a couple of people in the United States, including many students, who were protesting against the pollution of the environment and the then Senator of Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson, who called the first national environmental action day in the life. This is the first of Nelson initiated by Earth Day on 22. April 1970, involved 20 million people, mainly in universities and schools. After this great success of local Earth Day groups were founded all over the United States.

Day of action in over 190 countries

For years there was no Central movement, and only later the individual Local groups founded a national society with headquarters in Washington. It was only in the 1990s, a single Earth Day groups in other countries. Today is the day of action is celebrated in more than 190 countries around the world, with the aim of strengthening the appreciation for the environment and to reconsider dealing with her. In 1994, the Earth Day movement came to Germany; coordinated the day of action since then, in the same year, founded the Earth Day International Deutsches Committee with headquarters in Frankfurt.

Each Earth Day groups however, be explained independently, such as the President of the German Committee, Thomas then man, in an interview to the Catholic news Agency (KNA). “We are a platform.” The Earth Day will nationwide committed regardless with the individual events for example in schools, universities, Businesses, associations, and churches. While in the past year, in Germany, the topic of species extinction on Earth Day in the foreground I stood, dedicate the day of action in this year of nature in cities, then man. “City of nature – connected, climate-active, life-value – let the cities flourish” is the Motto of Earth Day 2020 in Germany.

Wild nature back into the cities

The background of this year’s national motto be, for example, the insect-man to die, then continue. The goal of the Earth Day, it was again more of nature, especially wild nature, to bring into the cities and, therefore, habitats for insects, such as bees, to create life. In the United States, however, this year’s theme for Wednesday is simply “Climate action” so “climate protection”.

Public events take place because of the Corona of a pandemic this year, no, instead; some of the announced Events have been moved to the week of action Earth Week in September. The German Earth Day-group calls instead on their Website, to sow that day, for example, meadows full of flowers or nature images and share them on the Facebook page of the group.

How important it is, even fifty years after the initiation of Earth Day still is, for a cleaner environment, for example, show estimates by the world health organization (WHO), according to which some 600,000 children die under the age of five annually due to the high air pollution.

Environmental justice

Be particularly affected children from poor families living in metropolises such as Mumbai, India, on busy roads or in the vicinity of factories, industrial plants or airports. Possible consequences include premature births, low birth weight, Asthma, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological development disorders.

It is stricter rules for air in urgent need of conservation, the move away from fossil fuels and less emissions through industry, Transport and agriculture. Thus, the requirements of the WHO for the 50th. Birthday of the mother of Fridays for the Future.