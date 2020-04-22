20 million Americans to demonstrate for climate protection

22. April, 2020 – 9:45 PM

The story of the “earth day” is also the history of the climate movement

The USA are currently one of the biggest Laggards in the global climate. This is exciting, because in front of 50 years ago, the climate protection movement began in New YorkUSA. 22. April 1970, gathered hundreds of thousands of young Americans and celebrated the first “Earth Day”, the first “earth day”. They blocked 40 Blocks of Fifth Avenue, they collected trash and filled a huge rubber bladder with clean air, so you were right in the middle of New York once again breathe.

It began, as the pollution was unbearable – rivers you could light up

In 1970 20 million Americans took to the streets to demonstrate against the stark environment of the late ‘ 60s destruction. © AP, IP AM1

The then 25-year-old Student Denis Hayes, who organized the Protest and brought up to 20 million Americans on the road. At the time, 10 percent of the population. In the late 60s, no company cared for the environment, the well-being of society grew up on the ruthless exploitation of the planet, sustainability was not more than in the books of some students.

However, the ruthlessness of the industry generated a profound rejection of the youth. Hayes remembers: the oil Spill of Santa Barbara on the California coast in 1969, polluted air in cities, highways in the middle of areas for residential, Rivers, in which there is so much Oil sponge that could burn youthe mass use of the insecticide DDT, all of this drove the young people out on the street. They wanted to Express on this day, their Protest and their consumption think.

Despite the successes of the movement, the problems have become bigger

Greta Thunberg, with its 17 years, the icon of the current climate protest movement. © REUTERS, SUSANA VERA, AWI

The earth day was a great success. U.S. President Richard Nixon, brought because of the great pressure of the road, various environmental protection laws on the way. Since 1990, the “Earth Day” festival on the 22. April terminated. At that time, 200 million people celebrated in 141 countries. The idea of this commemorative day was so successful that even the way to the first World climate conference in 1992 in Rio de Janeiro paved. In 2016, the United Nations chose the “Earth Day”, at the 22. April 2015-elaborated historical Paris climate to allow the agreement to sign. 175 States did this.

Since it is the Fridays-for-Future-is movement, is also the “Earth Day” a new impetus. Because the problems are not solved, they have become in spite of all the successes of the movement even bigger. Half a year ago voice Greta Thunberg, the new icon of climate protection, in front of the UN General Assembly. The next Generation is awake and she’s fighting for your future. 22. April worldwide, there are thousands of actions for environmental protection in Germany (here you will find all of them).

Earth Day. 22. April – the earth for the sake of © imago images/Panther media, leila777divine , via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

Goal of the day of the earth: The world will change for ever, not for a day

This year, now is the day of the earth takes place during the Corona-pandemic for the first time, only online. The goal is to flood the digital landscape with actions, discussions and ideas. It is about changing the world forever, not just for a day.

Humanity faces its greatest task, namely that of leaving the earth so that it remains for people to continue to be habitable. In the face of mass extinction of species, we live in front of our eyes, a task which could hardly be greater.

