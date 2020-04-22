12 years sober: Eminem celebrates an impressive anniversary

Eminem celebrates this day is a jubilee of a different kind. The Rapper who was formerly quite for its pretty rampant drug use, has made it obvious now, to spend 12 years completely sober. That may be true for some people, quite normal, but with addiction this is something really Special. We congratulate!

Eminem presents proud to be 12-years-clean-anniversary

Eminem aka Marshall Mathers creates what many, unfortunately, denied: The Rapper has now stirred well for 12 years, no intoxicant more. No alcohol or other drugs. At least he posts on Instagram a picture with the appropriate Sobriety Coin from alcoholics Anonymous, and writes:

“Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

Eminem can capture now, the opposite of a dirty dozen and has no fear. With “Not Afraid” to play it, of course, at the same time, on his eponymous Song.

The Sobriety Coins go back to a fairly old Tradition of alcoholics anonymous. Apparently, it should have been a nun who took care of people suffering from addiction people. Who was dismissed from your, got a coin and who suffered a relapse, she had to leave again. Meanwhile, a number of different coins for individual milestones that can be achieved exist.

Eminem for a few years, no longer a secret of the fact that he remains completely sober. What should actually surprise anyone big, after all, he has done this before also never a secret from his drug use. Quite the contrary: most of the Eminem Songs about the consumption issue. Especially in the early Songs of the General intoxication is celebrated often almost.

With the albums titles, it looks similar to this: “Relapse” and “Recovery” to speak a clear language. Here, the naming of features even its own history. At least, if we assume that the parent themes and the lyrical I are not too far away from the actual Person behind it.

Too many Deaths: more and more rappers speak out against drugs Rap has a drug problem. Of course this is nothing New, it makes it currently, but perhaps especially noticeable. On the one hand, many gifted artists who die too early, and texts, in which the consumer discussed or glorified will be.