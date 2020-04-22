▷ “ZDF.report” with clean-up professionals on-the-go

ZDF

Mainz (ots)

How many things you really need for a good life? Many follow the new Trend: to clean up instead of hoarding. The “ZDF.report” accompanied on Sunday, 19. April 2020, 18: 00, clean-up professional Anika on Schwertfeger from Berlin – in the “clean up your life! – When the professionals do fine”. The Film by Andrea Rudnick and Aliki Tsiantoulas from Friday, 17. April 2020, 9: 00 a.m., in the ZDFmediathek is available.

Aufräumerin Anika Schwertfeger helps people to discard unnecessary Ballast and to bring new order in your life. The 32-Year-old works in accordance with the method, with the help of the Japanese woman, Marie Kondo, is known worldwide become. Anika Schwertfeger supported regularly help clients to separate from unworn clothes clogging your closets and drawers. The method is simple: First, everything is cleared, then each item is taken one by one in the Hand. And only the pieces that trigger positive feelings, may be granted according to a special folding technique. The Rest of the way comes. And your customers, so feger, sword it is then much better.

So is it also in the case of the single-parent father, Lars K., lives with his children, Leah (10) and Luke (14) in a 90-square meter apartment in Berlin-Köpenick. After separation from the mother of the children of the officials wants to get rid of many unnecessary things with which he has the apartment for years, stuffed full.

From clean up-Sascha Pilgrimm out of Berlin alive. Seven years ago, the 43-Year-old his caretaker gave up Job and went as a disposal and Entrümpler independently. In 80 percent of its orders budget resolutions. Not everything ends up in the garbage, some of it will be recycled by Pilgrimm again. Sometimes he also gets particularly difficult orders: a so-called hoarder is to eliminate the apartment. An estimated two million Messies in Germany, there are – and some are even for a professional Cleaner to be a real challenge.

