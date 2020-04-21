You should hire dumber

Salma Hayek should listen to once in a role of dumber.
The ‘Lady Business’-actress grew up in Mexico and began her career in Mexican Soap ‘Teresa’ in the year 1989. For her acting skills and crafts they had at the time of your Polish teachers inspire, was very strict, but much is taught. As the actress said to the ‘Total Film’magazine: “I remember that I had this role. I began to sweat and he interrupted me and said, ‘Sit down – you don’t come here for two weeks, because you sweat, you are correct. You have to study every little Detail. You have to every single Prop, love.”
However, the 53-Year anniversary these tips are not always implemented in practice. So she was told once even that she should listen to more stupid: “Unfortunately, I could not apply it many ways, many roles, with whom I have these things that I’ve learned. Or you can learn them, but they will not let you. I once had a Director who told me, ‘Dumber and faster. Listen you stupid and talk faster!'”