You should hire dumber

The ‘Lady Business’-actress grew up in Mexico and began her career in Mexican Soap ‘Teresa’ in the year 1989. For her acting skills and crafts they had at the time of your Polish teachers inspire, was very strict, but much is taught. As the actress said to the ‘Total Film’magazine: “I remember that I had this role. I began to sweat and he interrupted me and said, ‘Sit down – you don’t come here for two weeks, because you sweat, you are correct. You have to study every little Detail. You have to every single Prop, love.”