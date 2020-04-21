Will Smith: Serena Williams of the Film “King Richard” is moved

Will Smith’s planned Film ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ has to be postponed to 2021. The 51-year-old actor is currently working on a Biopic about the life of Richard Williams – Tennis coach and father of Venus and Serena Williams. Now the strip has been postponed due to the current crisis, however, from the production Studio Warner Bros..

Of the change of date as the Prequel to the series is affected ‘The Sopranos’ to come under the title ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ in the cinema. According to ‘The Wrap’ are still more films of a later Release date, including, among other things, ‘Shazam 2!’ and ‘The Flash’, which will be published in 2022. Also ‘The Batman’ with Robert Pattinson in the title role, as well as the Baz Luhrmann created the Elvis Presley Biopic with Austin Butler can’t keep their planned cinema start.

It is rotated, but…

The Corona-crisis, to keep Hollywood in breathing. While on the Sets cannot be turned any further, before the production studios in the location of the planned films – and to prepare.

Not a few Hollywood actors are ill in addition to COVID-19, including Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, both of which are on the mend. When the dream factory can back to work as usual record, is probably still in the stars. (Bang)