WHO warns against premature loosening of the Corona-measures

Picture: Andrew Redington / Getty Images News

The world health organization, WHO, warns of a premature loosening of the contact restrictions and other Coronavirus-related is Prohibited.

Otherwise, the threat of a revival of the wave of Infection.

“This is our new normal”

“Until a vaccine or a very effective treatment method is found, this will be our new normal,” explains Takeshi Kasai of the WHO with a view to the restrictions. In view of the planned relaxation of exit restrictions in European and other countries, warns the WHO, is now once again a premature easing of measures to contain the Virus. Because that could quickly lead to a second wave of Infection.

Angela Merkel advises caution

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned beforeto risk with premature Openings and loosening a relapse in the Coronavirus crisis. “We must remain vigilant and disciplined,” said Merkel in Berlin on Monday, and threatened at the same time, with a renewed Shutdown. Because the infection should pay to the first Openings to rise sharply, it is necessary to impose sharp limitations and the “Shutdown” again. This wool avoid, under all circumstances, also in the interest of the economy.

WHO warns of second Corona-shaft

Already at the beginning of April language, the World health organization Warnings to loosen the Corona-measures to early. Because this could lead to a “deadly resurgence” of the virus outbreaksaid WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus about two weeks ago in front of journalists. A “positive deceleration” of the infection in some countries of Europe such as Italy, Germany, Spain and France to determine. However, there is an “alarming acceleration” in other, especially African countries.

(Source: red / reuters)