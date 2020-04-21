Weil am Rhein: clubs and volunteers to network – Weil am Rhein

Volunteering will always be important and clubs is a great carrier of democracy are. At the same time is generally known that often the young people are missing. “This is no longer want to be tied permanently to a membership and are only accessible via the social media and platforms,” said Schleith. “Sosefy” to enable the Clubs to get help from outside and citizens the opportunity to engage in the short term for a club, without any further obligations.

“And, perhaps, the result is Yes nevertheless, some of the memberships, if people get first insights into the respective club and see how great this is,” says the initiator. In General, it is namely convinced that the young “Greta Thunberg-Generation”, which also includes her daughter who is very social and wanted to contribute. “You have to pick them up easily.”

What this looks like in Detail, could be resolved via the platform. There, everyone can free of charge search ads. A request is already online, in the drummer and Sousa, were to be sought. “Or perhaps a club that needs help in the creation of a website or the addiction helper for an Event or organization.” Also with each other, the clubs could connect in this way. “Sosefy to be a communication platform that can be easily utilized from your own home.”

To use time at home

Speaking of home: the web site was in the middle of the Corona-crisis online, keeps Schleith not for the wrong time. “So all of them have a little lead time. Interested parties can look at the rest of the home.“ Generally speaking, you want to create a connection between the generations. “Also, according to Corona, this should be something lasting.” Perhaps the society can find now also a piece of far. “It doesn’t have to be always higher, faster, further”, find the Stiff.

Around November Schleith has started with the work. Originally a volunteer party in the roller sports hall was planned. “Because to me Corona has made a dash through the bill.” The idea you’ve had for a long time. “I’m more politically interested and wanted to offer more Innovation. People should try something New and be creative together.“ The volunteer was in the digital change. “This needs more attention,” says Schleith. “Associations between humanity.” It is important to support.

Now she hopes that the Online will be adopted as a platform. “The response I get is already good,” she says. Maybe that would engage the one or the other, can’t go away on vacation and has the time.

More information: The Internet platform is found at www.sosefy.com to.