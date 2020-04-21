“We all know who I’m going to choose”

This will interest You, too

Kanye West has big plans for the next time. It shows the US Rapper for the in-depth Interview with the magazine “GQ” in which he tells about new music, his religious community, a more Yeezy-collection, his friendship with the who died in January basketball star Kobe Bryant and the upcoming presidential election in the United States. And phew, what has talked to West again, around the head and neck.

In the case of the in-depth interview with “GQ” does not shy away the Rapper in front of it, to position itself clearly in relation to this year’s US elections. Although he avoids it in the Interview, the name of To call Donald Trump explicitly, it is clear that he remains a proud part of the Trump group of followers. He says during the conversation with the magazine: “This Time I definitely agree. And we all know who I will choose.“ He adds: “And I’m not going to let the people around me say that my career is coming to an end. Because guess what: I’m still here! “Jesus Is King” was the no. 1!” Another reason for Kanye West to support Trump, his personal plans: “I buy real estate. It is now better than Obama’s term in office.“

Then Kanye West comes in on the racism, in the United States still predominates: “One of three African-Americans will be enslaved,” said the Rapper. “The modern mass persecution is directly in front of our eyes, but when I use the word “slavery”, will I be treated like a White man talking about slavery.” What he has to say on the topic of discrimination to? “‘George Bush does not care about Black’ is a victim statement. This white Person has done nothing for us – it is up to the victim mentality. Every day I have to look in the mirror, as I would be Robert De Niro, and say to me: ‘You’re not a slave’. As outspoken as I am and in what Position I am in, I need to say that to me.“