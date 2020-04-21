Wanda Halcyon Television: best-selling author George Van Mellaert filmed an adaptation of his Books | news

GENEVA, 21. April 2020 /PRNewswire/ — We met in Montreux (Switzerland) and Marbella (Spain), living best-selling author George Van Mellaert. Mellaert had Madrid with the last flight to Geneva left, before a state of emergency in Spain has been imposed on the basis of Covid-19.

Mellaert has written two bestselling books, “La Corruption de la Justice” (“The corruption of the judiciary”) and “Un Avocat Tres Dangereux” (“A very dangerous lawyer”), based on his own life experiences. An adaptation of these novels is made to a TV series, which is to be broadcast in Spain in production should go. The Covid-19-Virus and a forced quarantine, brought the production to a standstill. However, it is planned to rotate again in may, if there is no further European expansion of compulsory quarantine is carried out.

The series follows the career of a young and talented lawyer in the EU headquarters in Brussels, is a well-to-do to represent the diamond manufacturers, in reality, a cover for one of our protagonists unknown foreign intelligence service. This suddenly finds himself in the midst of the warring Nations involved in secret activities.

According To Pat, AndrewExecutive Producer Wanda Halcyon Television, “is to ‘corruption of justice’ is a fantastic political Thriller and a fascinating story about how the state corrupts the legal integrity of an honest young lawyer who is caught up in a world that is against everything he was taught to believe”. Andrew, a former senior Executive at Spelling Entertainment, be assured that it is a history will be the aspects of thrillers and political intrigue, such as “True Detective” and “The Firm” combined.

When we met with George Van Mellaert, we asked him some introspective questions via video link that he answered us from his home in Switzerland:

1. You have achieved something rare. You publish a book, based on your life experiences and well arrives. How have you managed to turn this amazing performance in a TV contract?

This is a part of the puzzle, which will be the subject of my next novel. It is a story within the story. Deep in my heart I always knew that I would one day be a Hollywood character, I knew how it would turn out, which was all part of the fascination. While I worked on my novels, I invented, on paper, a character in a novel, which was finally a real TV character. I created the dream.

2. There are a lot of positive reactions on the future of TV broadcast in the social media, etc… Who would you select for your younger self if you could choose any actor in the world?

Difficult question, because I’m more on girls than on boys! No one can make me play, because it is incredibly difficult to be me. I struggle with my own role. And you would have to learn the harpsichord playing, lawyer and author, all at once!

But I would look at in any case, Matthew McConaughey. We have to look the same Smile, the same appearance and the same good can be both light-hearted as well as dramatically. But I’ll leave that to the Hollywood Casting agents!

3. As someone who has read your fantastic book, I know that there are some interesting female characters to be adapted for the TV show. What kind of woman there is a man like you?

I have not learned Mrs George still do not know, so I know it. It’s a cliché would be to say, you really needed to be funny, witty, intelligent, sociable, beautiful… and you must love music. Why do two people fit together is often a mystery, because you can feel its opposite, attracted, so to throw all of the criteria out of the window and remains open. I could imagine how George Scarlett (Johansson) meet, and how you Hand-in-Hand with each other to go away…

4. You can tell us something interesting about yourself that no one knows anything, and would listen to their Fans? I asked, for example, the dazzling author of “Catcher in the Rye”, J. D. Salinger, interviewed, and him that very question…..he told me that he was as an intelligence officer in the top secret OSS in the battle of Normandy. Great, tell us something!

Just before I wrote the book and movie Deal, not I was sitting in a plane that I was supposed to even sit, and the lady next to me that was completely unknown to me, told me that very soon something Big in my life would happen, even in the same week. She described herself as the Angel Gabriel. I thought, oh, man, this lady is landed on the seat next to me. I thought she was a crazy Person in a cult, but the lady/the angel was right… I think the Key point is that I have always remained positive and am never Believing in myself lost.

5. What advice would you give to Fans who want to offer a book or manuscript for a television broadcast?

There is no recipe for it. For years, I worked on my books and music recordings, and you just have to be passionate about, to make without it for a show. You have to remain for himself and his story to be absolutely authentic.

6. To give in honor of our mutual friend, James Lipton from the Actors Studio, please, a brief answer to the following questions (in not more than one word or one sentence):

– What awakens in you the creative, spiritual, or emotional enthusiasm?

A walk in nature.

– What you are a turn-off?

Ugliness.

– What is your favorite curse word?

Mince

– What sound or what noise do you love? Silence

– What sound or what noise do you hate? Noise

– What profession other than your own would you like to exercise? Comedian, the lawyer tells jokes

– What profession would you want to take? Lawyer

– What is your least favourite word? It’s not about that.

– If there is a heaven, what would you like to listen to God when you arrive at the gates of heaven?

George, I called you back, for you to play for us, organ.

Photo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157459/George_Van_Mellaert.jpg