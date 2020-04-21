Vodka for Breakfast: a family man Kanye West confesses to alcohol Addiction

In an Interview with the magazine GQ US Rapper Kanye West that, for years, functioning alcoholic, been. An exact duration he not called.

Los Angeles – “Yes, for years I was a functioning alcoholic”. The US Rapper Kanye West (42) shocked now in the current issue of GQ with this statement.

If the wife and children of his addiction knew? Kanye is not expressed, unfortunately (yet).



The husband of Kim Kardashian (39) admits that he escaped from solace in the alcohol. Because when he ran out at major Award Shows for his plates, “Watch the Throne” and “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” was blank, he couldn’t endure this sober.

It seems as if Kanye for his failure to be ashamed of success. Of his alcohol had a feeling his entire environment for a long time nothing is looking for. Kanye was working according to his own statement, “more alcoholic”.

He drank every day, was referred to time as “crazy”, but never as an alcoholic. Because Kanye was never drunk in Public, although he vodka with orange juice for a Breakfast drink!

The Rapper talks about how long the Addiction lasted. However, he can remember clearly the day he stopped:

“One day I was in the office and worked on the Couture collection. In the fridge there was Grey Goose and I wanted to pour a Drink, when I looked more closely and I thought: ‘hell, you’re not going to seduce me today’ “.

Since the day he realized that he needed every day to have a Drink, not Kanye drunk. A surprising Statement, but maybe others can give courage to be honest with yourself.