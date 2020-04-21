Venom 2 rumor: Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the process

More and more Details about the upcoming Marvel Blockbuster Venom 2 come to light. The continuation will be led by a Lord of The rings Star Andy Serkis and will turn back to Eddie Brock. Apparently our Hero will have their hands full, because this Time he must take on the crazed villain Carnage. As now known was, could he get the support of one of the Avengers. Here we tell you the latest Details on the Venom 2.

In 2018 the Marvel strip Venom was the sleeper hit. About $ 856 million, could import the movie and that with a relatively low Budget of only 100 million US dollars. That a sequel would soon follow, was therefore only a matter of time. Instead of Ruben Fleischer, is quoted in the Sequel of Gollum actor Andy Serkis (Planet of The apes: Survival). Tom Hardy will once again take on the role of Eddie Brock, the is used as is for Venom.

In Venom 2, the Hero gets involved with the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). The villain we saw already in a Post-Credit scene of the first part. The Alien symbiote may yet Carnage is to take control of Kasady and plenty of mischief. As reported by Deadline, comes Shriek (Naomie Harris) also. It is equipped with powerful abilities and will most likely work with Carnage together.

Although Venom is due to meet on neat resistance, there is now a new rumor that for plenty of excitement. Allegedly, namely Spider could be-You (Tom Holland) in the Blockbuster. The rumor comes from some Fans, but it should be for the time being enjoyed with plenty of caution. An official confirmation from Marvel remains to date. In the Original Comics, Spider-Man and Carnage were already together. A Cameo by the young Avengers is not so after all, completely unlikely.

Venom 2 is currently on 2. October 2020 in the U.S. cinemas. If the start date needs to be moved because of the current Corona-crisis, remains to be seen.