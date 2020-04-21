Two Fan packages to “Trolls World Tour”

It will also interest you

The Trolls-a world out of joint, as the “Trolls” known gang discover that they are only one of the six Troll-types, all of different styles of music are influenced: Funk, Country, Techno, classical, Pop and Rock.

The Queen of Hard Rock, Queen Barb has taken a sinister Plan: she wants to destroy all other kinds of music, so that the sole of the Rock, the rule can apply.

The need to prevent Poppy and Branch. Their Mission: to All the Trolls unite, Barb defeat, wants to play all the other in the truest sense of the word on the wall, and save the world!

Director at “Trolls World Tour” leads Walt Dohrn, was on “Trolls” as a Co-Director in the process. In the German version the voices are, again, the Pop-listening Superstars Lena Meyer-Landrut and Mark Forster.

To home theater start on the 23. April (in the Stream) we are giving away two Fan packages. With this:

Soundtrack (with Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson and Mary J. Blige)

Blu-ray of “Trolls”

Notebook

Set

Poster

(In one of the Fan packages is a Poster of Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Lena Meyer-Landrut and Mark Forster is signed.)

If you want to win, you must fill out the form and as a solution to “Trolls World Tour” indicate.