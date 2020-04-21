TV tips: TV-tips on Monday | STERN.de

20:15 clock, ZDF, Next to the track: deliver me, Thriller

The psychiatrist, Dr. Joe Jessen (Ulrich Noethen) does not have to deal with the fact that he has recently shot and killed a man. His Parkinson’s disease makes him to continue to create difficult. As to its practice by a burglar, devastated, seems to be Joe’s to crumble painstakingly maintained facade final. But then he discovered that the burglary of a patient’s file was stolen from the disappeared from Milena Lorenz (Anna Bederke), a young woman whose husband half a year ago without a trace.

20:15 Clock, Arte, True Grit, Western

The 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) travels to Fort Smith to practice there, in retaliation for the murder of her father. The culprit, Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), however, had already fled days before your arrival. Mattie engaged in short-hand the infamous U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges) as a bounty hunter. When Texas Ranger LaBoeuf (Matt Damon) wants the two to connect, is Mattie indignant, because of the arrogant Law enforcement has it out for Chaney’s head.

At 20:15, The First In the Kingdom of the Volga, documentary

The second part of the expensive nature documentary takes you from the border of the forest resources of Russia through the southern Russian steppes to the Caspian semi-deserts. As a large blue Band on the mighty Volga, dominated the dry Russian plain. Along the Kazakh border touches the edge of the Asian continent. Along the Middle reaches of the Volga steppe marmots inhabit the slopes of the dry and great bustards mate in the Fields. Steppe foxes, Demoiselle cranes and Saiga antelopes are Messengers of the Central Asian steppes.

20:15 Uhr, Kabel eins, Matrix, Sci-Fi Action

The Hacker Neo (Keanu Reeves) finds out that the world is only an Illusion that fooled the people in a huge computer program, the Matrix. Using a small group of rebels Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) he breaks out of the illusionary world and starts against the machine beings to fight that have enslaved mankind. Soon Morpheus initiates him into the secret, that for Neo a larger role in this war, which could be provided as he may want to fill in.

22:15 clock, ZDF, Fifty Shades of Grey, the erotic drama

Ana (Dakota Johnson) is Single, and sexually very inexperienced. So far your the right Partner was missing, to explore the love and its physical side. For a student magazine at University you should be so shrouded in the mystery because of the very back living entrepreneur and billionaire Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) is drawn to interview. Unexpectedly, Christian shows an interest in the young woman. He’s looking for a woman who is ready to have a sexual relationship with him involved, which would be subject to special rules. His Rules.