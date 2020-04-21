TV tips for Saturday

Wilsbergs (Leonard Lansink) friend Ekki (Oliver Korittke) is in need of urgent help. Ekkis Ex-girlfriend Silke Sestendrup (Nadja Becker) introduces him to his daughter Hanna (Charlotte Schliewe). Ekki is retroactive pay for the last six years of maintenance. And as if that wasn’t enough, Ekki passed over for the upcoming promotion. Ironically, Alex Holtkamp (Ina Paule Klink), Wilsbergs goddaughter, represents Silke Sestendrup in the maintenance dispute against Ekki. After all, Wilsberg agrees to help Ekki, and his colleague, Lavinia (Ina Paule Klink) under the microscope, instead of Ekki was promoted.

20:15 Clock, ProSieben, Was Dogs, Action, Satire

David (Miles Teller) and Ephraim (Jonah Hill) lead a relaxed life in Miami until efrayim, the deserve as a small arms dealer, his bread, lost. Together with David he pulls out a multi-million dollar contract that makes it to international arms dealers. The fun stops, however, as the two suddenly have to do with extremely shady business partners.

At 20:15, The First, Asked – Hunted – The Quiz Marathon, Quiz Show

Well a year and a half was Asked for a time and the Fans of the quiz show “Hunted” had to wait. Now the new hunting season is imminent and the popular rate of shipment due to loads twice. On Saturday, the hunter and the hunted start with a Prime-Time special in the new season. The special of the Evening: so Far, the Saturday evening was reserved for the celebrities; now twelve regular candidate offers indoor and candidate to defeat the hunters.

20:15 Clock, Sat.1, Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince, fantasy adventure

In his sixth year at Hogwarts, the boarding school for wizards and witches, meets Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) in an old, mysterious book that belongs to according to the inscription of the half-blood Prince. The mysterious Fund price are many untold Details about Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), and the friends Hermione (Emma Watson), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Harry learn more and more about the past of the dark wizard. It doesn’t take long until the Trio embarks in great danger.

20:15 Uhr, ZDFneo, ghosts of the past, Ghost horror

London after the First world war. Many women and mothers have lost their loved ones on the battlefield. A good time for scammers who pretend to the bereaved for money and a contact to the dead. The cool scientist, Florence Cathcart (Rebecca Hall) are trying to solve the mysterious death of a boarding school student. But then things can’t explain happen. The case leads the emancipated woman to her limits. A spirit indeed be mischief in the boarding school?

