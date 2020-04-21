Travis Scott x Fortnite: Epic Games confirmed-game-concerts

Of

Michael Rubach on 05.03.2020 – 17:03

Like Butter to the bread is also a music video to a Single. It is not so critical when a Clip appears. Lil Nas X Post Malone or, most recently, Roddy Ricch have sheared a little about whether or not the Songs “Old Town Road”, “rock star” or “The Box” were already visualised in time for the Release.

Important is the fact that none of us wanted to do without a Clip, however. The power of images and stories continues unabated. When it comes to the big Entertainment, is America still a step ahead. In addition to music videos, drop US Artists in the last time more short films, which expand the artistic approach to a plate and deepen.

The Trend is for short film

A lot of rappers a to terminate also in this country, with the next Single Movie but on the cinema level, these Works are usually not. Often not more to it than a modification of an ordinary music-clips. That is to say: The Song is somehow performed in front of changing Backdrops, and in the post a couple of effects. Because there’s nothing wrong. However, in the Wake of the immense competition for attention, it protrudes so little from the General public.

American artists are equally gifted in the fact, exactly such music videos en mass. The other side of the Atlantic, each of the video snippets is not brimming with Innovation. Nevertheless, a Trend is quite visible. The music video remains as a Tool, but will be supplemented with further pictures, which promoted a particular Song. Artist, the need to make budget questions, no more Worried about publishing high-quality cinematic works, in which they play the main role.

On this Level, this is certainly not a new phenomenon. Drake has to stand with “Please Forgive Me” and “Jungle” already two works of this category in his Vita. Also, Kendrick Lamar has transformed his Songs “U” and “For Sale” in the short film “God Is Gangsta”. At this point, the French Superstars PNL should not go unmentioned, which to the Album “Dans La Légende” three related have brought in a short movies on the video portal of your choice.

Travis Scott, The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert deliver Movies

That such a cinematic excursions are to be understood as such, illustrates often the Soundtrack. The latest Hits play in the works themselves, namely a subordinate role. A real connection between Lil Uzi Verts new Single “That Way” and the short film “Baby Pluto,” his Album “Eternal Atake” does not exist. Yes, the Track “football Shuffle 2020” sounds short, but since the movie is already as good as in the credits.

It is the same with The Weeknd, who released his Album “After Hours” a namesake strip. The unmistakable voice of the RnB Stars in it is not present. Instead, the music remains instrumental. The Story is also embedded in a larger story, which apparently still counts chosen. It starts with The Weeknds appearance in a Late Night Show that he has completed in fact, and flows into alleged violence that goes on behind Elevator doors. The singer wears the same red suit, which he presents in all of the music videos and on all of the Artwork. His acting contribution is part of a far-reaching Puzzles.

The Weeknd – The After Hours (Short Film) Official short film for The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ album pre-order everywhere now: http://theweeknd.co/afterhoursYD Subscribe to The Weeknd on YouTube: ht…

Like his two colleagues, Travis Scott has brought out a Movie. The release of “Jack’s boys” delivers La Flame, a dark portrait of his Clique. Between the cars and the violence is little action. Nevertheless, the Film adds to the “Jack boys”-the cosmos is an aesthetic component that could be solely about music videos to make. The brutality and rule of the Gang-Lifes can be seen by pictures.

“Jack boys”: Travis Scott released the short film Michael Rubach on 21.02.2020 – 15:03 of The second Season in the second Chapter of Fortnite has recently begun. In this case, the Game provides not only a new Battle Pass, and many new Features. Travis Scott seems to be in the thinking of Epic Games occurred. The source code suggests, the attentive User browses have.

The tracks “Gang Gang” and “GATTI” operate on the side of classical Performance aspects.

Why all this effort?

What this certainly not cheap jokes to, if you could make it also easy? For any of the above Artists, it would be a Problem to turn simple music videos that went without the additional headache of equip. The example of Travis Scott shows, also, that a pretty ordinary Performance Videos to achieve even a multiple of Call.

The elaborate films of the world, which the artist through his music opens the door, but something very Concrete to add. The Artists can make so much more clearly what is your artistic Vision. Necessarily take pictures with titles such as “Eternal Atake” or “After Hours” in the head. Related movies give a rough guide, the context in which the art from the point of view of the artists actually takes place.

The projects achieve a higher level of complexity and, ultimately, more value, and it can work as a Fan. Of course, a drilldown is pursuing a clear self-purpose. All of the above titles are finally advertising for a Release, and a buyer should address layer. But that’s exactly what music videos do also – only much more direct. In addition, almost anyone who can hold a microphone, provides such Videos to the Internet.

If Capital Bra and Samra jump through the Berlin streets, the mimic is quite easy. A landing of an alien species, a manic acting Weeknd, is hurled by an invisible Power, through the subway or a fast-paced Orgy of Violence of the “Jack boys,” not exactly. It’s stand-alone works of art that exceed the Conventional by Far.

Also, artists in this country chose this path. Xatar and arrest warrant have the exaggerated in their “Coup” might be a bit. The half-hour gangster posse was also designed to be more like a Snippet with a lot of pop effects. Here is the end of the feasibility seems not to be achieved.

As it can go, shows Serós “Confessional”. However, the Track itself is here, despite the impressive cinematic implementation still in the foreground. Marterias and Specters epic “Anti-marteria“the saw in the course of the album, “Roswell” the light of the world, is not a short film, but a tried man-made project, which pretends to be everything and almost three years old has. The time seems to be currently more Mature than ever for truncated cinema.

► Tell us your opinion of this article! (0 comments)