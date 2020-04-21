Tom Brady way prohibited trained in public highways, Parking

Just NFL Superstar Tom Brady moved after 20 years at the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But a workout with his new teammates is the 42-year-old Quarterback because of the corona of crisis is currently not possible. The NFL has the Teams banned their facilities, can be trained in the local gym.

However, Tom Brady moved his training unit is now short-hand in a public Park, as the mayor of the city of Tampa, Jane Castor, in a live interview with the mayor of St. Petersburg, revealed on Twitter: “Our Parks are closed, so many of our Park patrol to staff in order that the people do not engage in contact sports, and so on.” An employee then saw a man who trained in the Park. “She went to tell him that the Park was closed. And it was Tom Brady.”

City of Tampa apologizes to Tom Brady

Via Twitter, the city of Tampa later apologized for the Quarterback: “I’m sorry, Tom Brady! Our city cannot wait to welcome you and our entire community with an even bigger Smile welcome again – until then, stay safe and stay as far as possible at home, around the curve to flatten out.” According to “TMZ” was the Quarterback of a fine saves.

The consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, are an additional challenge for his new employer.When and how Brady can get to know his teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how the Training in the coming months prior to the Start of the new NFL season in September is about to expire, is for him entirely unclear.

“I will not make predictions on how the coming months look like. I’m going to speak as well as possible with the people, technology will help,” said the 42-Year-old at the time of his presentation in March. “A day after the other is a Phrase, but exactly what it is.”

