Tom-Brady-Team mourns the loss of “pillow Lady” Jackie Riles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the new Team of Tom Brady, mourn the loss of your “pillow Lady”.

Jackie Riles, the knitted since 1976, over 4000 cushion for players, coaches, staff and media representatives in the team colors of the NFL team, died at the weekend at the age of 82 years. The, the Team announced.

“My condolences goes out to Jackie’s family. We had the good fortune to share your joy on our Team, you will never forget. We will miss you”, tweeted Ronde Barber, of the 16 seasons for the Buccaneers was active.

Bucs-Superfan in the “Hall of Fans” in the NFL

Riles was recorded in 2002 in the “Hall of Fans”, the only Fans dedicated to a part of the “Hall of Fame” in Football. Their 75. Birthday celebrated the Bucs in 2012 in a special ceremony in the framework of a home game. Among other things, Riles received a specially-made Jersey with the number 75.

Riles waited before every home game, together with her husband John and later with her son Pat in front of the entrance to the Game for the Bucs, often equipped with cookies, Cupcakes and candy. Before each away game, waved Riles Saturdays at the departure of the team in the Parking lot.

The new Bucs Superstar Tom Brady of this honor will be denied.