Together lonely – WORLD

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Lang Lang, Celine Dion, Mick Jagger or Lady Gaga – is also world-famous stars to stay in times of Corona in the living room. And to give a charity concert. Virtually, of course. So the eight-hour Livestream Marathon “One World: Together at Home brought together” on Saturday night, dozens of musicians, with the relief movement, Global Citizen, Lady Gaga had brought the artists together. No light shows, no perfect Sound, there were rare glimpses of houses, gardens and house cloakrooms and nearly 128 million dollars in donations for health personnel all over the world.