Together At Home“ Lineup, Time, Timetable, Schedule

When’s los “One World: Together At Home“?
The Stream with a Pre-Show begins on Saturday, 20 PM German time. The All-Star concert will begin in the night on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CET).
Ok, can I look the same?
Here it goes ever, on YouTube:
Or Instagram:
Amazon Prime:
Who occurs?
The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lang Lang, Elton John, Rita Ora, Jack Johnson, Michael Bublé, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, from Germany, Milky Chance, etc.
Who’s hosting?
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, three of the world’s biggest talk show Hosts.
Who transfers?
from 20:00 on Magenta music 360 and MagentaTV.
Who organized the spectacle?
Global Citizen, together with the world health organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN).
What if you can’t watch live?
The Show will be for 72 hours in the free Magenta music 360 library, and the Megathek of MagentaTV available. The MagentaTV transmitter #IT shows a repeat of the Show.
Ok. What is the Timetable?
This here is sorted within the Two-hour window in chronological order and describes the Pre-Show.
0-2 HOURS •
- Adam Lambert
- Andra Day
- Black Coffee
- Charlie Puth
- Eason Chan
- Hozier & Maren Morris
- Hussain Al Jassmi
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jessie Reyez
- Kesha
- Lang Lang
- Liam Payne
- Lisa Mishra
- Luis Fonsi
- Milky Chance
- Niall Horan
- Picture This
- Rita Ora
- Sofi Tukker
- The Killers
- Vishal Mishra
2 – 4 HOURS •
- Adam Lambert
- Annie Lennox
- Ben Platt
- Cassper Nyovest
- Christine And The Queens
- Common
- Delta Goodrem
- Ellie Goulding
- Finneas
- Jack Johnson
- Jacky Cheung
- Jess Glynne
- Jessie J
- Juanes
- Kesha
- Michael Bublé
- Rita Ora
- Sebastian Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- Sho Madjozi
- Sofi Tukker
- The Killers
- Zucchero
4 – 6 HOURS •
- Angèle
- Annie Lennox
- Ben Platt
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Charlie Puth
- Christine And The Queens
- Common
- Eason Chan
- Ellie Goulding
- Hozier
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jessie J
- John Legend
- Juanes
- Lady Antebellum
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Luis Fonsi
- Niall Horan
- Picture This
- Sebastian Yatra
- Sheryl Crow
- SuperM
Kevin Winter, Getty Images