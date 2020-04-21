Together At Home“ Lineup, Time, Timetable, Schedule

It will also interest you

When’s los “ One World : Together At Home“?

The Stream with a Pre-Show begins on Saturday, 20 PM German time. The All-Star concert will begin in the night on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CET).

Ok, can I look the same?

Here it goes ever, on YouTube:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ(/embed)

Or Instagram:

Amazon Prime:

Who occurs?

The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lang Lang, Elton John, Rita Ora, Jack Johnson, Michael Bublé, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Victoria Beckham, from Germany, Milky Chance, etc.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, three of the world’s biggest talk show Hosts.

Who transfers?

from 20:00 on Magenta music 360 and MagentaTV.

Who organized the spectacle?

Global Citizen, together with the world health organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN).

What if you can’t watch live?

The Show will be for 72 hours in the free Magenta music 360 library, and the Megathek of MagentaTV available. The MagentaTV transmitter #IT shows a repeat of the Show.

Ok. What is the Timetable?

This here is sorted within the Two-hour window in chronological order and describes the Pre-Show.

0-2 HOURS •

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

2 – 4 HOURS •

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastian Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

4 – 6 HOURS •

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastian Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

more in the article Stream: “One World: Together At Home” Lineup, Time, Timetable, Schedule





