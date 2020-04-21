These are the diet secrets of the singer

We are always on the search for diet-secrets that can make all the difference, if we want to maintain our desired weight. Now, we were able to unravel the Tricks of singer Jennifer Lopez and tell you how you will keep your dream figure with 50 years.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful women in the world, which has established itself already with her music and acting career. Not just your incredible voice and your great Talent thanks to the 50-Year-old this success, but also a appearance could make every woman in her twenties competition. A tight body, perfect curves, and a nearly wrinkle-free complexion, the things that stand out to us immediately at the Puerto Rican are. And since we do not know that such a youthful appearance by chance, but discipline means, we have investigated and found out what the singer is doing on a daily basis in order to stay in your age are still fit and healthy and, above all, incredibly beautiful.

1. She drinks a lot of water

The body hydrated is not only important to have energy, but also in order for our cells moisture know, and our skin taut and healthy looking. To drink a lot of water, therefore, in the case of Jennifer Lopez on the to-do list. The Two-time Mom sets a daily goal as your Life Coach Dodd Romero, the US Weekly said: “You drink a Minimum of seven glasses of the day.” We’ll look at this Trick, of course, and incorporate at least two to three litres in our everyday life.

2. She eats a lot of vegetables and fruit

We know that a healthy and conscious diet is the key to the desire weight. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that Jennifer Lopez is for your body especially on such a Eight, and in particular, fresh vegetables and fruits in your meal plan integrated. The absolute favorites the Beauty should have chosen broccoli, Zucchini and peppers, but also a Fan of green cabbage to be. Compared to the American People Magazine told your Personal trainer: “I’ll let you very clean food as you need for all the things she does, really good energy.”

3. Avoiding ready meals

For your well-shaped and toned figure, Jennifer also avoids the finished products that contain a lot of sugar and in addition to the exact composition of your meal to be unaware. Also, your Coach explained in the Interview: “Everything is fresh. There is nothing processed, except for the protein powder”. The sources of protein that are instrumental in your muscle growth and thus their youthful appearance, are the result rather of lean meat or fish or Jennifer uses this to healthy fats such as those contained in nuts.

4. You will choose your meal in the Restaurant, mindful

That with home-cooked meals much easier for a diet or a healthy eating style to keep, we know, at the latest, thanks to the diet-the secrets of Heidi Klum, who prepared their dishes to the loved one on your own stove. Jennifer Lopez waived, however reluctantly, to the visit at your favorite restaurant, but here, too, a rule that contributes to the fact that you can keep your dream figure. The American Hello magazine the singer revealed its approach: “Most Restaurants have healthy meals, which is why I choose between the things on the card that fit my Lifestyle. I eat salad or fish with vegetables and made sure that I drink during the meal is sufficient.”

4. She swears on Balance

Of course, even a busy woman like Jennifer Lopez manages to still rely only on healthy food, but rewarded to special occasions with delicious Treats. “I’m still eating some of the food that I love so much, but in moderation. I forbid me anything“said the 50-Year-old your diet principle, in an Interview with the People Magazine. Jennifer manages to keep up with your healthy Lifestyle and to all delights that are the real soul food, do without. Your weakness for Chocolate Chip ice cream, and cookies revealed by the way her lover Alex Rodriguez

We are excited about the diet Tricks of the 50-Year-old and look at one or the other guarantees in our diet. 😉

