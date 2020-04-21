Therefore, he is not part of the Justice League, Snyder Cut campaign

DACE the Justice League continue to the Snyder Cut will have to do without, is for many Fans an absurdity. But like Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg actually see the thing? After other Stars had expressed to the Snyder Cut, from wrestling to him as well, finally a statement.

Jesse Eisenberg on Justice League, Snyder Cut

In an Interview with the Toronto Sun was Jesse addressed Eisenberg on the Snyder Cut. In the past, Stars such as Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot were already that Warner Bros., the original Justice League-Vision of Director Zack Snyder released. But what is the Lex Luthor-actor of the idea keeps you actually?

“I’m not a part of this – I don’t even know how I should call it a movement. I like Zack Snyder and I have worked together with him for quite a while, simply due to the fact of how long we have turned to these films. I like his style and the Aesthetics, and if there is a Film he wanted to publish, I’m sure that this would be great.”

He has not seen the Snyder Cut

For a long time it was thought the Snyder Cut for a myth. In the past months, but more and more often and from a variety of sources known: Yes, the Snyder Cut exists. So, among other things, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa had been on the Snyder Cut seen.

Kevin Smith summed it up almost at the same time that he had spoken with enough people, to be sure, that the Snyder Cut existed, but that it a Version without the CGI effects and the like handle, so a rough draftthat would only be used for reference purposes internally.

The Snyder Cut exists, is now undisputed. Eisenberg has this Justice LeagueVersion, noticed nothing, and this “Film” also not seen.

“I’m not sure, because I look nothing, I’mand I have neither Batman v Superman yet Justice League seen. I know I played in one of the two films, a minor role, but I don’t feel good about it, to see myself [in a movie]. Therefore, I am of the Snyder Cuts also are not aware of.”

About the author: Nicole Sälzle is the News writer for IGN Germany. Your your on can Twitter follow.