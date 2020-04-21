The world looks at Höhr-grenzhausen | Sport-Mix

(sid). Hidden at the edge of the forest, in the shadow of Burg Grenzau, the small hall, on the soon, the tennis world looks. Not London, Paris or New York – no, the 9000-souls moves-the town of Höhr-grenzhausen in the Westerwald region to the center of interest. There from 1. May possibly the world’s first tennis tournament since the outbreak of the Corona-pandemic instead. Although not an official, but after all, a Show tournament without spectators – and many more are to follow.

The German Tennis Federation (DTB) is planning, in cooperation with the Portal tennisnet.com a national series with a top-class line-up from the 8. June. “With Jan-Lennard Struff and Philipp Kohlschreiber, we have spoken, you are interested and have expressed their readiness,” said DTB Vice-President Dirk Hordorff: “We are planning to do with 32 men and 24 women.”

Whether Germany’s top player, Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber come as an attendee in question is still open. In Austria, led by the Australian is scheduled to-Open-Finalist Dominic Thiem, a comparable series, this could already 25 of the. May start.

In Germany, the group are first of all games are provided, each with four players. It is a strict distance and hygiene rules apply, with the Matches only to the two counterparties on the seats as well as a referee should. Of the games there will be, however, as from Höhr-grenzhausen live pictures, by the Stream, and possibly even on TV. In the West forest, where, over four days in 32 Matches to cover, the start field is less prominent. Eight players beyond the Top 100 to take part in Höhr-grenzhausen, including the German professionals Dustin Brown and Yannick hanfmann. But that is in times of crisis is irrelevant – the main thing Tennis again.

Since mid-March, the Tour is interrupted, the professionals also receipts missing due to the break in addition to practice game, the Fans thirst for live sports. To 13. July the international break, at least – and whether then already back to normal can stop, is extremely questionable. Travel of players from all over the world seem to tournaments at the moment is still far away.

Due to loosening of the Corona-restrictions in the recreational area is allowed to be played in Rhineland-Palatinate, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg, however, had been mounting in compliance with the spacing and hygiene rules of Tennis. Local solutions without a long trip, the player could be the Trend in the crisis.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who supervises, among other things, American star player Serena Williams, already announced that he from 16. May – as soon as the Corona-restrictions are eased in France – in his Academy in the heart of nice in a tournament over five weeks to organise. And Spanish Superstar Rafael Nadal will make his Tennis Academy in Mallorca for Training and Matches available.