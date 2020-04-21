The streaming service launches on 27. May

Maximum Attention! HBO Max has a specific start date and a price. At the end of may, the new streaming service is competing for the favor of the paying customer, and brings a Mix of archival material and new productions.

Warner media has the Wednesday, the 27. May as the start date for the in-house streaming service HBO Max selected. The VoD Service is to go with around 10,000 hours of content and will cost $ 14.99 per month. 2021 is an ad-supported Version will follow. The price is still open.

To the Starting line-up Love Life with Anna Kendrick, the documentary film “On the Record“the Competetion Format “LegendaryandCraftopia“as well as the children’s formats “Looney Tunes CartoonsandThe Not Too late Show“ with Elmo. The Friends Special is for Start not ready in time.

Here’s a taste of the start-formats:

Here’s a General Trailer:

The Rest of the portfolio is in the US, from old titles like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Pretty Little Liars, as well as the content of HBO. In addition, land here in the future, The CW-formats, produced by Warner Bros., and Batwoman, and Katy Keene, who will be there after their respective debut season available include, for example,.

To find also there The shopping of South Park, and later in the summer or autumn, the Gossip Girl-sequel to Gossip Girl (2020), Kaley Cuocos The Flight Attendant or Toyko Vice with Ansel Elgort.:

Other projects in development, such as Green Lantern and Strange Adventures, but also Justice League Dark from DC Entertainment. As well as Overlook based on “The Shining“Stephen King and J. J. Abrams Bad Robot, as well as the Period-Piece “Duster“. The second season of the Doom Patrol, is also run here, as well as the third season of Search Party, or Raised by Wolves and four “Adventure Time: Distant Lands“Specials, and much more.

Kevin Reilly is the Chief Content Officer Sarah Aubrey is Head of Original Content.

Whether the service is available outside the U.S., you must show up. Likely to start only in markets where HBO is a brand represented. In Germany, Sky will continue to act as a Content Partner. An appropriate long-term contract was signed a few months ago under.