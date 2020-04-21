The great Iron Man Quiz! How well do you know the Avenger?

Without Iron Man, in the guise of Robert Downey Jr. a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would be unthinkable. The Least suspected after the movies start at 1. In may 2008, that this would be the case. The man in question, sat meanwhile

Whiskey, drinking in the sounds of AC/DC Back In Black in the military convoy, and drove through the desert. The The beginning of a new Franchise Era and ushered in.

With Iron Man, a figure was adapted to keep pace with older Film icons such as Batman and Superman definitely. Therefore, we have for you great Quiz with 15 questions to marvel super hero crafted. Find the right answers to the figure of Robert Downey Jr.!

What’s next for Iron Man in the MCU?

Who has not looked at all of the MCU films, a may now stop reading, because it follows massive Spoiler: Iron Man is for Endgame dead. The sadness we saw the Avengers in the movies, it spread also among the Fans. After all, the figure was one of the most popular of the Marvel universe and the charmingly ironic game of Robert Downey Jr. found many lovers.

But as we know, in the Film, everything possible. Has already been rotated in the MCU at the time, so that a return – in whatever Form – is not so unlikely. Conceivable, for example, Cameos in the strip, the play in the time line before the Avengers 4: the Endgame are. So, there are numerous rumors that the superhero could appear in Black Widow.

What Robert Downey Jr says. the return of Iron Man?

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has proven outside of the MCU is not such a happy knack in the selection of his roles. At the box office with his last Film flopped, for example, The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle. Great hope lying on Sherlock Holmes 3 is still in pre-production.

At the same time, the performer keeps pretty covered when it is addressed on a possible Iron Man return. Money plays Robert Downey Jr. the important role for further performances in the MCU. But as we know, the Ego of Iron Man is pretty great. Here character and actor are similar, perhaps.

