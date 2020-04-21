The first photo announces massive Dino-Surprise

Actually, would be a Director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) just busy with the shooting of “Jurassic World 3: Dominion“busy. However, as almost all of the major Hollywood productions, the Dino is concerned, Blockbuster current from the Corona-production stop. Nevertheless, the “Jurassic World 3 was the first”maker to sweeten the Fans, the anticipation of the Dino-spectacle a bit. With a single Set-image that we have two big Surprises to announce!

In the context of a Social Media campaign Colin Trevorrow Film, TV, Entertainment and artists called for the end to Twitter to post pictures of your Jobs, in order to draw more attention to all of the employees in the area of culture, the need to currently anxious because of the corona of crisis, often to their existence. Trevorrow self-published a picture from the Set of “Jurassic World 3”, which was apparently filmed in a wintry Setting, and the Crew in heavy snow drift:

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@Colin trevorrow) April 19, 2020

We were looking forward to Dino-spectacle in the snow? At least it looks that way. But the picture is home to yet another little Surprise: after all, the focus of the camera, actress Isabella Sermon, which, of course, in “Jurassic World 2: The fallen Kingdom” Maisie Lockwood, the granddaughter of Benjamin Lockwood has embodied. Thus, their return in “Jurassic World 3 is confirmed” quasi. In the series also have an important role to play her finally, Because she was the one left by the time the giants in the second “Jurassic World”offshoot of the freedom.

Already now it is clear: The Dinos in “Jurassic World 3” for a gigantic spectacle, not to have to hide, according to Chris Pratt, also in front of Mega-blockbusters such as “Avengers 4: Endgame”. The start date of “Jurassic World 3: Dominion” is 10. June 2021. Whether it changes due to the Corona-a break in filming, is currently still completely unclear.