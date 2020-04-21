The father of Hip-Hop: birthday from 16. April 2020: DJ Kool Herc

As a young DJ, Clive Campbell, laid once in the Bronx, New York, only the instrumental parts of the Songs, a friend rapped and Hip-Hop was born. The style of music inventor DJ Kool Herc, who is now 65 years old, has not let in, many of the rich Stars are.



16. April 2020, At 00:01

Even as a Teenager, Clive Campbell had a preference for speaker. Shortly after he had moved with his family in the 60s, from the Caribbean island of Jamaica to New York, he discovered in the metropolis of an abandoned plot of land full of wrecked cars and television sets.

“I have removed all of the speakers, and then my own little boxes for my room and tinkered. From then on it went uphill only.” Meanwhile, Clive Campbell, who is now 65 years old, is considered to be under his artist name “DJ Kool Herc” the world as the “father of Hip-Hop”.

The Premiere was in August of 1973, in a red brick building on the southwestern edge of New York, Bronx, 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. Campbell’s sister Cindy had been invited on lined index cards in spherical girl font with friends and Acquaintances. A “Back to School Jam” it should be, from 21.00 to 04.00 PM in the community room. The occurrence of fraud for women is 25 cents for the “Fellas”, so guys, 50. The Star of the Evening: Cindy’s brother, DJ Kool Herc and his large record collection.

The Party was a success and his sister have a can of the admission money, a lot of beautiful clothes to buy, recalled Campbell once said in an Interview. In hindsight, the Party is considered much more than just the to have been, wrote the “New York Magazine” – a “Revolution”: “For Hip-Hop Fans the history of this Party is sacred”.

The then 18-year-old DJ Kool Herc played the complete Songs of his plates, but only the instrumental parts between the vocals, to which the party guests on the dance best. A friend grabbed a microphone and began to rap to it – even if there was this name at that time yet. Rhythms with rap – the Hip-Hop was born and the party-goers could not get enough of it, remembers Campbell. “There was no turning Back.”

Soon opened in Clubs that played this music, albums were recorded, the number of Fans grew and the music conquered the Charts worldwide. Today, Hop is Hip in all its forms is one of the widespread steady styles of music ever, Star has brought empires like that of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Eminem or P. Diddy, and is now arrived even in the most elite of all circles: The Harvard University has created a special archive, and awards scholarships, which are named after the Rapper Nas. In the Bronx, 2023, a Hip-Hop to open up a Museum.

Among other things, musicians and Bands such as Grandmaster Flash, Public Enemy, Kurtis Blow, Sugarhill Gang, and later, Wu-Tang Clan, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B. I. G. and Wyclef Jean were known as luminaries of the genre world. Campbell is not. The son of a nurse and an electrical engineer was wounded a few years after the famous first Hip-Hop Party in the case of a stabbing hard. Later, he got as a DJ, becoming less and less orders, was a drug addict and is still regarded as a health beat. On its website, currently announced any appearances, it will be asked for donations.

In addition to the music Campbell has been tinkering with yet another passion: dragon and on a Meadow in the Bronx to let it rise. “I’m going to love the Bronx, always, no matter what happens,” he said recently, the “New York Times”. “And I’ll have one day a dragon in the sky to rise. A big dragon, I’ll leave it there for a day to rise.”