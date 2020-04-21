The correct order of all MCU films and series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is growing inexorably, and given us very soon a lot of new movies, TV shows, and super heroes from the popular Comic-book world.

But not always, the individual stories were presented – whether as a Film or series in the correct order. Rather, it has in now 10 years of MCU with around 23 movies with the many associated TV series long since lost track. Not always because the release date coincides with the content of chronology.

We provide relief and show you the chronological order of the Marvel movies and series: Iron Man on “Avengers: Endgame” to the upcoming movie “Black Widow”, and where in between the many TV-series sort.

All of the MCU movies and series in the content of the right order

The MCU movies besides the movie with several TV-series, enriched. And even if these are from different TV channels to Streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ to be broadcast, so they complement all of the great overarching Story of the many super heroes in the fight against criminals and villains.

The chronologically correct order of action of all the previously released Marvel series within the official Timeline of the MCU films is as follows:

“ Captain America: The First Avenger “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agent Carter” Season 1 (Disney+)

“Agent Carter”, Season 2 (Disney+)

“ Captain Marvel “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Iron Man “ (Netflix, Disney,+)

“ (Netflix, Disney,+) “ The incredible Hulk “ (Prime Video, Netflix)

“ (Prime Video, Netflix) “ Iron Man 2 “ (Netflix, Disney,+)

“ (Netflix, Disney,+) “ Thor “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Marvel’s The Avengers “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Iron Man 3 “ (Netflix, Disney,+)

“ (Netflix, Disney,+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 1, episodes 1-7 (Disney+)

“ Thor: The Dark Kingdom “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 1, episodes 8-16 (Disney+)

“ The Return of The First Avenger “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 1, episodes 17-22 (Disney+)

“ Guardians of the Galaxy “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Daredevil” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 2, episodes 1-10 (Disney+)

“Jessica Jones”, Season 1 (Netflix)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 2, episodes 11-19 (Disney+)

“ Avengers: Age of Ultron “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 2, episodes 20-22 (Disney+)

“Daredevil”, Season 2, Episodes 1-4 (Netflix)

“Luke Cage”, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Netflix)

“Daredevil”, Season 2, Episodes 5-11 (Netflix)

“Luke Cage”, Season 1, Episodes 5-8 (Netflix)

“Daredevil”, Season 2, Episodes 12-13 (Netflix)

“Luke Cage”, Season 1, Episodes 9-13 (Netflix)

“ Ant-Man “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 3, episodes 1-19 (Disney+)

“Iron Fist”, Season 1 (Netflix)

“ The First Avenger: Civil War “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 3, episodes 20-22 (Disney+)

“The Defenders” Season 1 (Netflix)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 4, episodes 1-6

“ Spider-Man: Homecoming “

“ “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 4, episodes 7-8

“ Doctor Strange “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Thor: the day of the decision “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.” Slingshot, season 1 (web series on marvel.com)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 4, episodes 9-22

“ Black Panther “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Inhumans”, Season 1 (Disney+)

“The Punisher”, Season 1 (Netflix)

“The Runaways”, Season 1 (Disney+)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 5, episodes 1-10

“Cloak and Dagger”, season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Cloak and Dagger”, season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

“Jessica Jones”, Season 2 (Netflix)

“Luke Cage”, Season 2 (Netflix)

“Iron Fist”, Season 2 (Netflix)

“Daredevil”, Season 3 (Netflix)

“The Punisher” Season 2 (Netflix)

“Jessica Jones”, Season 3 (Netflix)

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 5, episodes 11-19

“The Runaways”, Season 2

“ Ant-Man and the Wasp “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “ Avengers: Infinity Was “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 5, episodes 20-22

“Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 6

“ Avengers: Endgame “ (Disney+)

“ (Disney+) “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, season 7

“Spider-Man: Far From Home“

The future of the MCU as a Film and series

After the completed Infinity Saga in the cinema, and as the series goes on, is already determined. In the future, the series will be included, according to Marvel boss Kevin Feige is still a lot more to the MCU. While so far, the series could also exist independently of the films, so as to form Phase 4 and 5 of the MCU the upcoming series on Disney+ the basis for the movies.

However, it is not yet clear where in the official Timeline of the new movies and TV shows, and sorting them leave. It is established about that Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson Endgame is located, however, the action also goes back to the beginnings of the popular super-heroine. In addition, time travel in the next productions more and more important, such as in the LokiSeries or in Eternals with Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie about a new Form of super heroes. So far the may be no specific sorting in the official Timeline made.

These Marvel movies and series will appear from 2020 onwards in the cinema, and Disney+

“Black Widow” (The Movie, By The End Of 2020)

“Wanda Vision” (The Series, By The End Of 2020)

“Eternals” (Movie, 2021)

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” (serial, 2021)

“Loki” (Series, 2021)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” (Film, 2021)

“Hawkeye” (Series, 2021)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (movie, 2021)

“Spider-Man 3” (Movie, 2021)

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (movie, 2022)

“Black Panther 2” (Movie, 2022)

“Ms. Marvel” (Series)

“Moon Knight” (Series)

“She-Hulk” (Series)

